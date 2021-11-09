Lear Investment Management names industry veteran Tom Steinle as its new Director of Business Development Mr. Steinle's placement further solidifies the firm's Northeast presence and position for expansion

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Investment Management ("Lear"), a Dallas-based investment firm focused on portfolio management, research, and superior outcomes, today announced Tom Steinle has joined the firm as the Director of Business Development.

Mr. Steinle will be based out of Lear's Boston office and will lead the firm's marketing and investor relations for existing and prospective investors, including financial advisors of both broker/dealers and registered investment advisors (RIAs).

A 20-year veteran in the asset management industry, Mr. Steinle joins Lear from AssetMark, where he served most recently as a Senior Regional Consultant. Tom has a played key role as a trusted consultant to hundred's of the Northeast's top financial advisors by assisting them with portfolio construction, manager selection and practice management.

Managing Partner Rick Lear said, "As Lear nears its 7th anniversary, we see incredible opportunities to build on our enviable track record of outperforming our benchmark. To continue and grow upon our success, we must attract and retain the brightest people, who also have a shared sense of purpose. Tom shares our passion to serve investors and advisors. He brings deep industry knowledge, keen relationship skills, and a strong desire to help advisors grow their businesses and serve their existing clients. Importantly, Tom's dedicated focus on our relationships will enable the investment team to focus on what we do best: invest wisely and opportunistically. We welcome Tom to the Lear Investment Management team and look forward to his contributions."

According to Mr. Steinle, "The investment business is changing, and fast. We are committed to being the leaders in navigating what's next?' Lear possesses all the attributes needed to succeed in this environment: razor-sharp investment acumen, creative intelligence-gathering, and independence. I'm honored to join the firm and look forward to expanding awareness so that investors across the nation benefit from a truly unique value proposition."

The Lear Investment Management team comprises research-driven experts oriented around creative intelligence-gathering and an investment process that balances quantitative analysis, rigorous fundamental research grounded in capitalizing on global economic trends, and acute attention to risk management. The research team's vast experience, coupled with its differentiated investment process, facilitates Lear's ability to develop and execute a global investment thesis. The firm's clients include select individuals, families, and foundations. Lear also serves as a sub-advisor to financial advisors and institutions seeking an investment manager with Lear's investment capabilities.

Investment Advisory Services offered through Lear Investment Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

