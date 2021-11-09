4 out of 5 delivery partners may be eligible for plans costing less than $10 per month, almost half may find plans costing less than $1 per month

Gopuff and Stride join forces to help Delivery Partners get affordable, quality health insurance 4 out of 5 delivery partners may be eligible for plans costing less than $10 per month, almost half may find plans costing less than $1 per month

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride, the leader in portable benefits for independent workers, and Gopuff, the go-to platform for customers' immediate everyday needs, announced a new partnership that will provide Gopuff delivery partners all across the U.S. with access to quality, affordable health, dental, vision and life insurance.

According to data released by Stride, 44% of rideshare and delivery drivers using Stride enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance plans that cost them less than $1 per month. Yet 80% of uninsured rideshare and delivery drivers don't realize just how affordable health insurance can be.

Gopuff delivery partners across the U.S. now have access to a custom, co-branded instance of Stride's unique health insurance recommendation and enrollment platform featuring all Affordable Care Act health insurance plans at the lowest possible prices

Each delivery partner will get a personalized, tailored health insurance plan recommendation based on their preferred doctors, prescription requirements, and medical needs.

The Gopuff+Stride portable benefits platform will also provide each delivery partner with access to affordable dental, vision, and life insurance plans.

Gopuff delivery partners will also have year-round access to Stride's award-winning customer service team—at no cost—helping each delivery partner get the most of the benefits they receive.

The partnership will help raise awareness of the affordability of health insurance and provide Gopuff delivery partners with access to a custom, co-branded instance of Stride's unique health insurance recommendation and enrollment platform featuring every plan found on the Affordable Care Act marketplace in an easy-to-use, mobile-optimized experience. Stride will provide each delivery partner with a personalized, tailored health insurance plan recommendation, retrieve all of the government financial assistance available to each delivery partner, and help each delivery partner get fully enrolled in the plan that works best for them.

In addition, each delivery partner will also have free, year-round access to Stride's award-winning customer service team of licensed, qualified agents who can help them get the most out of their benefits, as well as access to affordable dental, vision, and life insurance plans.

"We're on a mission to help every independent worker get access to affordable benefits," said Noah Lang, co-founder and CEO of Stride. "Health insurance has never been more affordable for more people, but not enough people know that. This partnership will help thousands of Gopuff delivery drivers realize how affordable health insurance can be, help them find the best health coverage for their specific needs at the lowest possible price, and provide them with year-round support to get the most from their benefits. We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Gopuff on this important initiative."

The partnership launched ahead of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period—the one time of year when individuals can enroll in health insurance for next year—which began November 1st, 2021. Gopuff delivery partners can visit https://gopuff.stridehealth.com today to find a 2022 health plan.

About Stride

Stride provides the world's first portable benefits platform designed specifically for independent workers, helping them save time and money on insurance and taxes. Since launching in 2014, Stride has helped over 2.7 million workers save over $2.8 billion. Stride partners with the world's leading work platforms and employers of non-benefited workers including Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, Amazon, GrubHub, Etsy, Patreon, Rover, TaskRabbit, Keller Williams and more so they can provide their workers with access to a full marketplace of health and wealth benefits and perks. The company is backed by Venrock, New Enterprise Associates, F-Prime Capital Partners, and Moderne Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.stridebenefits.com.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, fresh prepared food and alcohol—in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 450 sites across North America and the UK, including 285+ micro-fulfillment centers and 185+ recently acquired BevMo! and Liquor Barn locations. To learn more, visit www.Gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

