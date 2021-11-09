CATHETRIX to Reveal New Catheter Stabilizer at MEDICA 2021

The Foley/Safe 2.0 Catheter Securement Device is the world's first Foley catheter stabilizer that actively prevents accidental extractions

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CATHETRIX, an innovative developer of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixations, will present its new catheter stabilizer for prevention of UTIs and accidental Foley catheter extractions at MEDICA 2021, which will take place November 15–18 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Medical equipment distributors, urologists and medical providers are invited to watch live demonstrations at CATHETRIX Booth J28 in Hall 16.

Foley/Safe 2.0 prevents catheter dislodgement and movement to reduce the risk of catheter associated urinary tract infection (UTI). The innovative catheter stabilizer prevents unintentional and accidental urinary catheter extraction, thus avoiding damage and strictures to the bladder or urethra. Once the Foley catheter is pulled with a force that can harm the patient, Foley/Safe will cut the sterile fluid tube and let the retention balloon deflate, permitting the catheter to slide out safely.

"After many months of development, we are very proud to launch the second version of our catheter stabilizer, which proved itself in preventing UTIs and accidental Foley catheter extractions," said Tal Hadass, Chief Marketing Officer at CATHETRIX. "MEDICA is an excellent opportunity for us to meet personally again with potential clients and demonstrate the effectiveness of Foley/Safe 2.0."

Foley/Safe 2.0 provides two-layer protection securement to patients with Foley catheters, latex and silicone. The product offers the following advantages:

Easy to use

Stabilizes the catheter

Prevents excessive movement

Simple to attach

Prevents accidental catheter extraction

Saves hospitalization time

Medical studies have shown that 11–17 percent of all catheters are unintentionally extracted and 5% of all urological catheters are traumatically pulled out.

Some 25% of all hospitalized patients, as well as people confined to bed in hospices and nursing homes, have urinary catheters. Many of these inpatients tend to dislodge their catheter tube, thereby causing themselves unnecessary pain, injury and increased risk of damage and infections.

Foley/Safe 2.0 safely prevents surgery and expensive hospitalization. The device has been patented and has received US FDA and EU CE Mark clearances.

About CATHETRIX

CATHETRIX is an innovative catheter securement devices company, which develops and produces smart catheter fixations and delivers safety solutions for hospital and home care.

For more information and to schedule a meeting at MEDICA 2021, visit: https://cathetrix.com/

