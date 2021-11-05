Tourism Recommences in St Kitts and Nevis as Islands Welcome Back Cruise Ships and New American Flights

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following over a year of travel restrictions, lockdowns and various COVID variants, the Caribbean tourism sector is showing significant signs of recovery. A major player in the tourism revival is the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. This week, the nation announced the addition of several cruise calls and flights to its winter roster.

The dual island recently announced that it would be adding extra American Airlines flights beginning this week, operating daily between Miami International Airport and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts. The new flight will be accompanied by weekly flights from New York to St Kitts and Nevis later this month, as well as weekly flights to North Carolina beginning in December.

St Kitts and Nevis will also see an uptick in cruise ships docking at its shores with an anticipated four arrivals in the first week of November, marking the first time four ships have arrived in one week since the onset of the pandemic. This will continue throughout the month, with 27 scheduled calls and a further 51 in December. In total, over 71,000 passengers are expected to visit the islands during the season.

"For the year so far, we have witnessed a steady improvement in stay-over arrivals to St Kitts and Nevis. Indeed, compared to last year, the fourth quarter, in particular, arrivals are significantly higher," said Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

St Kitts and Nevis enjoyed a thriving cruise sector before the global health crisis, welcoming approximately one million passengers in two consecutive years. It was named a marquee destination by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association. This was bolstered by the island's inauguration of Port Zante, which can accommodate three world-class vessels simultaneously, increasing the number of passengers the islands can welcome.

However, St Kitts and Nevis is not just a popular holiday destination. The last year has seen a surge of investors settling on the islands by way of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. American entrepreneurs and crypto investors have increasingly been interested in securing second citizenship to diversify assets and essentially plan for a rainy day.

As pioneers of the CBI industry, St Kitts and Nevis is recognised as Platinum Standard brand and thus appeals to investors seeking a reputable and trusted product. It also offers one of the most straightforward application processes, enabling applicants who can successfully pass the due diligence stage with a receipt of citizenship within two months.

Economic citizens of St Kitts and Nevis gain greater travel freedom, a second home in a stable democracy and alternative business prospects in one of the fastest-growing economies in the region.

