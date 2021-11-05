Kenny Family ShopRite 25th Anniversary Celebration & Mural Ribbon-Cutting on November 10th

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenny Family ShopRite Stores of Delaware (Delaware Supermarkets Inc.) is celebrating its 25th year in business servicing the Delaware community with a Mural Ribbon-Cutting event at 10:30am on November 10th at their Stanton ShopRite located at 1600 W Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804. The event celebrates the brand-new mural by local Delaware artist Christian Kanienberg and his company Wish, which features a large, eye-catching Delaware farm scene. The mural is inspired by Delaware's diverse farm community that has provided Kenny Family ShopRites with locally-sourced food products since the company was established by founder Bernie Kenny in 1995.

Kenny Family ShopRite Stores of Delaware have been family owned and operated since 1995.

The Mural Ribbon-Cutting event will kick-off the Kenny Family ShopRites' 25th Anniversary celebration to include special giveaways and promotions through the holiday season for customers, employees and the Delaware community. The DART Stuff the Bus Food Drive will be in attendance at the event between 9am - 4pm collecting non-perishable food donations for those in need during this time of increased demand.

Since 1995 Kenny Family ShopRites have been dedicated to customer, associate and community satisfaction with everyone treated as family. The Delaware supermarket chain has grown to over 1,000 associates across six ShopRite locations in the state, and the family business is extremely proud that nearly 10,000 Delaware residents have been shopping with Kenny Family ShopRites consistently for over 25 years. The company has numerous programs and benefits for its employees including tuition discounts, scholarship opportunities, special associate events, training and mentorship programs. Partnerships with organizations like National Association of Mental Illness and PACE recovery center help ensure their associates have the necessary wrap-around care for any non-work, personal or health-related issues. The Kenny Family team believes in giving second chances and eliminating barriers to employment.

Notable community partnerships include Autism Delaware, Easter Seals, Delaware Food Bank, Delaware Department of Corrections, Brandywine School District, William Penn High School, Delaware National Guard, the Ministry of Caring, the City of Wilmington Youth Career Development and sustainability and environmental programs like Keep Delaware Beautiful. In 2008 the Kenny Family Foundation was created to invest in well-being to improve the quality of life and to create a sustainable future for the community in Wilmington and New Castle County, helping underserved communities, sustainable initiatives and arts and education projects. Kenny Family ShopRites and the Kenny Family Foundation have collectively donated over $6 million in charitable contributions to over 1,000 local organizations since 1995.

For more information visit: kennyfamilystores.com

Event: Kenny Family Stores 25th Anniversary Celebration & Mural Ribbon-Cutting

Date: November 10th, 2021

Time: 10:30am

Location: 1600 W Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804.

