WELL Health Adds Chief Medical Officer to Leadership Team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc. , a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach , today announces that Sean Kelly, MD, has joined as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kelly will work closely with the WELL Health™ Executive Leadership, Sales and Product teams, using his healthcare expertise to advise strategies on everything from research and development, to product management, sales, and customer experience and satisfaction.

"Dr. Kelly cares about the obstacles that our healthcare partners face everyday, and will be the bridge that connects them and WELL Health," says Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health. "We'll rely on Dr. Kelly's deep clinical expertise and key relationships to architect the right experience for our customers and ultimately their patients."

Dr. Kelly joins WELL Health from Imprivata , where he spent the last decade as CMO and will remain an Executive Clinical Advisor. He trained at Harvard College, University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Vanderbilt University, where he served as resident and Chief Resident. He is board certified in Emergency Medicine and is a Fellow in the American College of Emergency Physicians, as well as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine part time at Harvard Medical School.

"Advocating for the needs of healthcare workers is incredibly important," says Dr. Kelly. "As CMO for WELL Health, my goal is to bridge the gap between technology and healthcare with firsthand knowledge and the voice of the customer. This will guide us during every stage of the patient lifecycle to improve patient communications to support better clinical outcomes and stronger patient-provider relationships."

The Role of WELL Health in COVID Vaccine Efforts

Since the COVID vaccine became available in the United States, leading healthcare providers have used WELL Health communications technology to:

Facilitate more than 8 million COVID vaccine appointments 1

Send more than 51 million COVID-related messages1.

1Data set from 12/9/2020 to 10/13/2021, pulled by WELL Health Data Insights.

About Well Health Inc.

WELL™ Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual (19 different languages) messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. WELL Health helps 200,000+ providers facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 37 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, among the 2020 Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for two consecutive years. WELL Health recently announced $45 million in Series C funding, bringing total funds raised to $75 million since its founding in 2015.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

