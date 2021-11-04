Treasure Data Raises $234 Million Led by SoftBank Corp., Accelerating Growth and Beyond Marketing Vision

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today announced it has secured $234 million in funding, becoming the largest-ever single funding round for a CDP. The investment is led by SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434), the Japan-based operating company, with participation from Carbide Ventures, an investment firm founded by Treasure Data founders and long-time executives. The new capital will be used to execute on CDP innovation and accelerate global growth.

Per McKinsey, the percentage of digital customer interactions has tripled over the last two years, largely fueled by the pandemic. In parallel, increasing security, privacy and global data governance requirements are limiting usage and availability of data. In this environment, companies require a customer data foundation that allows marketing, service and sales organizations to work together to drive a seamless customer experience across both digital and physical channels. Treasure Data provides a scalable and secure CDP that enables companies to deliver this data-driven customer experience in a secure and privacy-compliant way.

"We are in the age of the digital customer and now more than ever, it is critical for businesses to leverage the power of data to drive exceptional experiences," said Kazuki Ohta, co-founder and CEO of Treasure Data. "This investment by SoftBank Corp. will help us execute on our vision of bringing the CDP enterprise-wide, whether it is in marketing, service, sales or beyond. By enhancing our ability to unlock customer-centricity for brands around the world, we continue our long-standing commitment to enable success for Treasure Data's clients."

Founded in 2011, Treasure Data connects all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. Trusted by over 450 organizations worldwide across industry verticals, Treasure Data is the top-rated CDP on TrustRadius and a Fall 2021 Leader for Customer Data Platforms on G2.

"Companies are embracing digital transformation with an urgency and CDPs are a critical tool for businesses that want to stay ahead of the curve," added Eric Gan, executive vice president with SoftBank Corp. "SoftBank Corp. and Treasure Data are engaged in collaborations around the world and we are excited to lead this investment to further drive synergies across our group companies in the digital marketing sphere."

