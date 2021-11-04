Company continues to rapidly grow as it looks to fill hundreds of job openings across the business

Salt Lake Tribune Names Entrata a Winner of the State of Utah Top Workplaces 2021 Award

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology platform, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"This award really honors the incredible people who have made Entrata into what it is today by providing the best possible service and product for our clients each and every day," said Adam Edmunds, CEO at Entrata. "The backbone of Entrata has always been our culture, which permeates every aspect of the business. We're known for and live by key tenets such as communicating to empower, showing respect to customers, team members, partners and more."

Entrata provides its employees with access to several leading programs and resources designed to make their lives better. These consist of a comprehensive benefits program for both employees and their families, an inclusive company culture, and a host of wellness options. Other benefits include:

Onsite gym, ping pong, foosball, pool tables and karaoke bar

Fully stocked snack hubs and Coca-Cola freestyle machines

Leadership development program

401k with matching

Health, dental, vision and life insurance, flexible spending account

Short-term and long-term disability

Open positions can be found at entrata.com/careers .

About Entrata

Founded in 2003, Entrata is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access platform. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, smart home, and resident management, the Entrata platform currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. The Utah-based company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 2003 and recently secured $507M in its first-ever institutional round of funding.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

