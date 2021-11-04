Ready Capital Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"The strength of originations and earnings from the first half of the year continued to accelerate through the third quarter. The quarter over quarter growth in Distributable Earnings reflects the evolution of our business, driven by increased scale, expanded capabilities and an attractive economic climate," commented Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on providing life-cycle financing to small balance commercial properties continues to differentiate Ready Capital from the peer group and our diverse platform continues to produce attractive returns for our shareholders."

Third Quarter Highlights

Declared and paid dividend of $0.42 per share in cash with Distributable Earnings coverage of the dividend at 1.5x

Total investments of $2.3 billion , including $1.2 billion in SBC originations and acquisitions, $1.0 billion of residential mortgage loans, and $138.3 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

Total year-to-date investment activity of $6.8 billion , 67% year-over-year growth

Adjusted net book value of $15.06 per share of common stock as of September 30, 2021 , 1.5% year-over-year growth

Completed the Company's sixth CRE CLO with $652.5 million of transitional loans securitized at an 83% advance rate and weighted average cost of 1.3%

Subsequent Events

Issued $350 million of 4.5% Senior Secured Notes to retire $180 million of 7.5% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 and for reinvestment into the Company's investment pipeline

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Distributable Earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS"), realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights, unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year's taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period's calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net Income $ 46,535 Reconciling items:



Unrealized gain on mortgage servicing rights

(147) Impact of ASU 2016-13 on accrual loans

(1,329) Non-recurring REO impairment

(10) Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses

5,485 Total reconciling items $ 3,999 Income tax adjustments

(1,169) Distributable earnings $ 49,365 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

802 Less: Income attributable to participating shares

2,444 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 46,119 Distributable Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.64

U.S. GAAP Return on Equity is based on U.S. GAAP Net Income, while Distributable Return on Equity is based on Distributable Earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP Net Income for the items in the Distributable Earnings reconciliation above.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multi-family, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 209,769

$ 138,975 Restricted cash



52,692



47,697 Loans, net (including $12,162 and $13,795 held at fair value)



2,384,497



1,550,624 Loans, held for sale, at fair value



549,917



340,288 Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $9,873 and $74,931 held at fair value)



1,784,826



74,931 Mortgage backed securities, at fair value



117,681



88,011 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



149,723



250,132 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures



125,547



79,509 Purchased future receivables, net



6,567



17,308 Derivative instruments



6,180



16,363 Servicing rights (including $107,589 and $76,840 held at fair value)



171,106



114,663 Real estate owned, held for sale



70,643



45,348 Other assets



196,827



89,503 Assets of consolidated VIEs



3,438,423



2,518,743 Total Assets

$ 9,264,398

$ 5,372,095 Liabilities











Secured borrowings



2,044,069



1,294,243 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings



1,945,883



76,276 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net



2,676,265



1,905,749 Convertible notes, net



112,966



112,129 Senior secured notes, net



179,914



179,659 Corporate debt, net



333,975



150,989 Guaranteed loan financing



348,774



401,705 Contingent consideration



12,400



— Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



149,723



250,132 Derivative instruments



—



11,604 Dividends payable



33,564



19,746 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



189,194



135,655 Total Liabilities

$ 8,026,727

$ 4,537,887 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share



8,361



—













Commitments & contingencies

























Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share



111,378



— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 72,919,824 and 54,368,999 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



7



5 Additional paid-in capital



1,115,471



849,541 Retained earnings (deficit)



(10,395)



(24,203) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(6,276)



(9,947) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity



1,210,185



815,396 Non-controlling interests



19,125



18,812 Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,229,310

$ 834,208 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity

$ 9,264,398

$ 5,372,095

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In Thousands, except share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income

$ 105,136

$ 61,074

$ 281,554

$ 193,826 Interest expense



(50,136)



(43,823)



(156,312)



(134,162) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 55,000

$ 17,251

$ 125,242

$ 59,664 Recovery of (provision for) loan losses



(1,579)



4,231



(7,088)



(34,984) Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses

$ 53,421

$ 21,482

$ 118,154

$ 24,680 Non-interest income























Residential mortgage banking activities



37,270



75,524



115,369



192,757 Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned



23,210



7,507



49,239



22,118 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



5,688



3,420



31,296



(43,762) Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $2,798 and $7,344 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $1,555 and $4,556 for three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively



10,243



10,115



37,806



27,193 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of) doubtful accounts of ($279) and $1,260 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $2,888 and $9,805 for three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively



2,838



4,848



7,934



13,917 Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures



3,548



1,996



6,100



(1,035) Other income



5,674



4,496



5,557



40,163 Total non-interest income

$ 88,471

$ 107,906

$ 253,301

$ 251,351 Non-interest expense























Employee compensation and benefits



(24,537)



(27,612)



(71,584)



(73,836) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(3,804)



(2,250)



(9,226)



(4,750) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



(24,380)



(30,918)



(61,286)



(87,494) Professional fees



(6,900)



(4,158)



(12,754)



(8,632) Management fees – related party



(2,742)



(2,714)



(8,061)



(7,941) Incentive fees – related party



(2,775)



(1,134)



(3,061)



(4,640) Loan servicing expense



(8,124)



(8,231)



(21,079)



(24,122) Transaction related expenses



(2,629)



(6)



(10,202)



(63) Other operating expenses



(12,926)



(10,448)



(45,600)



(41,927) Total non-interest expense

$ (88,817)

$ (87,471)

$ (242,853)

$ (253,405) Income before provision for income taxes



53,075



41,917



128,602



22,626 Income tax provision



(6,540)



(6,554)



(22,216)



(4,116) Net income

$ 46,535

$ 35,363

$ 106,386

$ 18,510 Less: Dividends on preferred stock



1,999



—



5,504



— Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



756



805



1,859



551 Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation

$ 43,780

$ 34,558

$ 99,023

$ 17,959

























Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.61

$ 0.63

$ 1.47

$ 0.32 Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.60

$ 0.63

$ 1.46

$ 0.31

























Weighted-average shares outstanding























Basic



71,618,168



54,626,995



66,606,749



53,534,497 Diluted



71,787,228



54,704,611



66,768,918



53,612,113

























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 0.42

$ 0.30

$ 1.24

$ 0.95

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

















Small

Residential





















SBC

Business

Mortgage

Corporate-





(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

Lending

Banking

Other

Consolidated

Interest income

$ 18,954

$ 55,230

$ 28,739

$ 2,213

$ —

$ 105,136

Interest expense



(11,951)



(29,300)



(6,511)



(2,374)



—



(50,136)

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 7,003

$ 25,930

$ 22,228

$ (161)

$ —

$ 55,000

Recovery of (provision for) loan losses



1,217



(2,774)



(22)



—



—



(1,579)

Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses

$ 8,220

$ 23,156

$ 22,206

$ (161)

$ —

$ 53,421

Non-interest income





































Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 37,270

$ —

$ 37,270

Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned



4,699



4,192



14,319



—



—



23,210

Net unrealized gain on financial instruments



1,211



4,256



74



147



—



5,688

Servicing income, net



—



998



1,497



7,748



—



10,243

Income on purchased future receivables, net



—



—



2,838



—



—



2,838

Income on unconsolidated joint ventures



2,506



1,042



—



—



—



3,548

Other income



1,167



2,778



1,696



31



2



5,674

Total non-interest income

$ 9,583

$ 13,266

$ 20,424

$ 45,196

$ 2

$ 88,471

Non-interest expense





































Employee compensation and benefits



—



(7,034)



(10,716)



(5,399)



(1,388)



(24,537)

Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(383)



—



—



—



(3,421)



(3,804)

Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



—



—



—



(24,380)



—



(24,380)

Professional fees



(411)



(782)



(582)



(1,534)



(3,591)



(6,900)

Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(2,742)



(2,742)

Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(2,775)



(2,775)

Loan servicing expense



(1,694)



(2,640)



(426)



(3,364)



—



(8,124)

Transaction related expenses



—



—



—



—



(2,629)



(2,629)

Other operating expenses



(1,108)



(3,969)



(4,139)



(1,908)



(1,802)



(12,926)

Total non-interest expense

$ (3,596)

$ (14,425)

$ (15,863)

$ (36,585)

$ (18,348)

$ (88,817)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 14,207

$ 21,997

$ 26,767

$ 8,450

$ (18,346)

$ 53,075

Total assets

$ 1,249,569

$ 4,546,757

$ 2,462,862

$ 570,236

$ 434,974

$ 9,264,398



READY CAPITAL CORPORATION UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021















Small

Residential



















SBC

Business

Mortgage

Corporate-



(In Thousands)

Acquisitions

Originations

Lending

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 53,919

$ 141,040

$ 80,304

$ 6,291

$ —

$ 281,554 Interest expense



(36,206)



(81,402)



(29,698)



(6,997)



(2,009)



(156,312) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 17,713

$ 59,638

$ 50,606

$ (706)

$ (2,009)

$ 125,242 Recovery of (provision for) loan losses



2,405



(9,032)



(461)



—



—



(7,088) Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses

$ 20,118

$ 50,606

$ 50,145

$ (706)

$ (2,009)

$ 118,154 Non-interest income



































Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 115,369

$ —

$ 115,369 Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned



465



14,992



33,782



—



—



49,239 Net unrealized gain on financial instruments



8,240



9,197



3,055



10,804



—



31,296 Servicing income, net



—



2,520



12,966



22,320



—



37,806 Income on purchased future receivables, net



—



—



7,934



—



—



7,934 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures



5,058



1,042



—



—



—



6,100 Other income (loss)



3,240



5,602



(3,454)



84



85



5,557 Total non-interest income

$ 17,003

$ 33,353

$ 54,283

$ 148,577

$ 85

$ 253,301 Non-interest expense



































Employee compensation and benefits

$ —

$ (13,580)

$ (26,097)

$ (29,114)

$ (2,793)

$ (71,584) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(926)



—



—



—



(8,300)



(9,226) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



—



—



—



(61,286)



—



(61,286) Professional fees



(1,306)



(1,725)



(1,930)



(1,929)



(5,864)



(12,754) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(8,061)



(8,061) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



—



(3,061)



(3,061) Loan servicing expense



(4,829)



(7,968)



(468)



(7,814)



—



(21,079) Transaction related expenses



—



—



—



—



(10,202)



(10,202) Other operating expenses



(4,958)



(11,718)



(19,209)



(6,325)



(3,390)



(45,600) Total non-interest expense

$ (12,019)

$ (34,991)

$ (47,704)

$ (106,468)

$ (41,671)

$ (242,853) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 25,102

$ 48,968

$ 56,724

$ 41,403

$ (43,595)

$ 128,602 Total assets

$ 1,249,569

$ 4,546,757

$ 2,462,862

$ 570,236

$ 434,974

$ 9,264,398

