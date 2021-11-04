PizzaForno Serves Up Dill-icious Pickle Pizza Ahead of National Pickle Day

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle fanatics who live near a PizzaForno, one of North America's only 24/7 automated pizzerias can snag a pickle pizza from now till the end of November.

The artisanal masterpiece includes a sour cream base on stone fired sourdough pizza crust topped with freshly sliced crisp pickles, mozzarella cheese, and garlic salt and dry dill. The $12 gourmet creation is available at the 34 operating locations spread across Canada and Michigan.

To celebrate National Pickle Day on November 14, the specialty pizza will be 50 percent off.

There are currently three U.S. locations in Jackson, MI with a University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus location in development. The revolutionary brand with exclusive distribution rights has also announced expansion into Southern California.

Serial entrepreneurs will be launching five licensee units in Q1 to start and currently touring prime real estate locations ready for this fresh baked on-the-go meal option.

The turn-key fully automatic gourmet pizza system is designed to fit perfectly in prime high-foot traffic areas, maximizing use of space with only 65 square feet and zero on-site labor. Scalability is endless with the Pizza Topping Operations, conveniently located, serving as the hub where the fresh pizza is made and then delivered to nearby units.

Once restocked with fresh local product as volume demands, each unit can hold up to 70 pre-baked, pre-boxed pizzas in a refrigerated section. As soon as the customer selects their preferred menu item, the state-of-the-art oven begins baking and serves the 12" premium artisanal pizza in under three minutes.

"PizzaForno is easy to manage, so more people can experience quality ingredients with the click of a button everywhere, without having to wait 30 minutes for delivery or make reservations at an understaffed restaurant," said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "This efficient business model is designed to combat the current challenges facing business owners and cater to consumers."

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizza oven which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made fresh, with an authentic approach. This year, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno exclusively owns all North American distribution rights for the technology. The brand is rapidly growing throughout North America and backed by a landmark partnership with one of the leading food service providers, Aramark. The agreement is set to bring cutting-edge food innovation and a quality meal solution to various facilities with technology, sustainability, safety, and convenience at the forefront. PizzaForno currently has 22 operating locations and additional 88 sold – with the first U.S. locations already established in Michigan. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

