Nova Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2021, the period ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $112.7 million, up 62% year over year
- Record GAAP net income of $30.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, up 113% year over year on a per-share basis
- Record non-GAAP net income of $34.5 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, up 104% year over year on a per-share basis
- Record materials metrology revenue driven by expanded product portfolio and new logic penetration
- Continuous adoption of the NovaPRISM® standalone platform across segments and customers
GAAP Results ($K)
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
Revenues
$112,713
$97,746
$69,485
Net Income
$30,335
$22,924
$13,869
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.02
$0.77
$0.48
NON-GAAP Results ($K)
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
Net Income
$34,546
$26,886
$16,511
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.16
$0.90
$0.57
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"We remain confident in our strategy and the long-term value we create for our customers as they move towards production of next-generation devices across all technologies and segments. With the global surge in demand and the commensurate challenges to production capacity, our technology value continues to resonate strongly with a wide range of customers. This was demonstrated in the third quarter by several selection wins and by the successful proliferation of our industry-leading technologies," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The increasing demand for our innovative portfolio along with the current market demand, paves us the way to another outperformance year in 2021 and builds a solid momentum towards 2022."
2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $113 million to $123 million in revenue
- $0.78 to $0.96 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $0.94 to $1.12 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2021 Third Quarter Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $112.7 million, an increase of 15% compared with the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 62% compared with the third quarter of 2020.
Gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 58%, compared with 57% in the second quarter of 2021 and 57% in the third quarter of 2020.
Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $29.7 million, compared with $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $24.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $30.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $22.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $13.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $34.5 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. This is compared with net income of $26.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $16.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
Conference Call Information
Nova will host a conference call today, November 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-855-327-6837
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-458-327
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-631-891-4304
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
2:30 p.m. Israel Time
Please reference conference ID: 10016821
The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
A replay of the conference call will be available from November 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to November 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 10016821
A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/ .
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq & TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty to predict the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
ASSETS
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
72,127
232,304
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
258,970
191,567
Marketable securities
78,889
-
Trade accounts receivable, net
64,630
63,314
Inventories
73,390
61,734
Other current assets
10,056
9,782
Total current assets
558,062
558,701
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
120,940
-
Interest-bearing bank deposits
3,536
2,547
Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits
1,750
1,476
Deferred tax assets
5,117
2,869
Other long-term assets
571
462
Severance pay funds
1,253
1,281
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,570
29,109
Property and equipment, net
32,791
34,168
Intangible assets, net
3,336
5,059
Goodwill
20,114
20,114
Total non-current assets
217,978
97,085
Total assets
776,040
655,786
Liabilities and shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
181,962
-
Trade accounts payable
29,008
24,096
Deferred revenues
31,910
4,717
Operating lease current liabilities
4,153
3,703
Other current liabilities
35,754
28,418
Total current liabilities
282,787
60,934
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
-
178,808
Accrued severance pay
3,745
3,719
Operating lease long-term liabilities
31,039
31,905
Other long-term liability
9,923
8,882
Total non-current liabilities
44,707
223,314
Shareholders' equity
448,546
371,538
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
776,040
655,786
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Products
92,552
54,757
237,128
147,579
Services
20,161
14,728
57,464
45,514
Total revenues
112,713
69,485
294,592
193,093
Cost of revenues
47,475
29,828
125,480
82,493
Gross profit
65,238
39,657
169,112
110,600
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
15,858
12,957
45,717
37,262
Sales and marketing
9,145
7,406
28,117
21,232
General and administrative
4,135
3,141
11,062
11,505
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
574
625
1,723
1,877
Total operating expenses
29,712
24,129
86,619
71,876
Operating income
35,526
15,528
82,493
38,724
Financing income (expense), net
(889)
846
(1,615)
2,261
Income before tax on income
34,637
16,374
80,878
40,985
Income tax expenses
4,302
2,478
10,003
6,735
Net income for the period
30,335
13,896
70,875
34,250
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.07
0.49
2.50
1.22
Diluted
1.02
0.48
2.39
1.18
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,429
28,168
28,316
28,080
Diluted
29,858
29,020
29,660
28,933
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 30,335
$ 13,896
$ 70,875
$ 34,250
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation of property and equipment
1,619
1,474
4,794
4,303
Amortization of intangible assets
574
625
1,723
1,877
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
570
-
853
-
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,069
-
3,154
-
Share-based compensation
2,642
1,946
6,992
4,718
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(63)
(618)
(51)
(397)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivables, net
(6,423)
3,360
(1,316)
10,506
Inventories
(2,245)
(6,582)
(12,493)
(15,052)
Other current and long-term assets
(276)
484
(884)
5,223
Deferred tax assets, net
(534)
(182)
(2,248)
(728)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
374
352
1,191
956
Trade accounts payables
2,527
1,362
4,898
2,027
Deferred revenues
18,319
2,626
27,193
1,535
Operating lease liabilities
117
(865)
(1,068)
(1,255)
Other current and long-term liabilities
4,027
3,050
8,332
5,622
Accrued severance pay, net
(1)
42
54
192
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,631
20,970
111,999
53,777
Cash flows from investment activities:
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
(15,335)
(13,139)
(68,679)
(46,141)
Investment in marketable securities
(107,261)
-
(208,727)
-
Proceed from sales and maturities of marketable securities
6,521
-
7,721
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(760)
(1,713)
(2,566)
(4,873)
Net cash used in investing activities
(116,835)
(14,852)
(272,251)
(51,014)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
-
-
-
(2,549)
Proceeds from exercise of options
11
114
11
367
Net cash used in financing activities
11
114
11
(2,182)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
30
596
64
384
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(64,163)
6,828
(160,177)
965
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
136,290
25,885
232,304
31,748
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 72,127
$ 32,713
$ 72,127
$ 32,713
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
GAAP gross profit
65,238
55,944
39,657
Stock-based compensation expenses *
557
382
414
Non-GAAP gross profit
65,795
56,326
40,071
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58%
57%
57%
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58%
58%
58%
GAAP operating income
35,526
27,209
15,528
Stock-based compensation expenses *
2,642
2,128
1,946
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
574
574
625
Non-GAAP operating income
38,742
29,911
18,099
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
32%
28%
22%
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
34%
31%
26%
GAAP net income
30,335
22,924
13,896
Stock-based compensation expenses *
2,642
2,128
1,946
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
574
574
625
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,069
1,051
-
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
217
554
161
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(291)
(345)
(117)
Non-GAAP net income
34,546
26,886
16,511
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.07
0.81
0.49
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.22
0.95
0.59
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.02
0.77
0.48
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.16
0.90
0.57
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
28,429
28,304
28,168
Diluted
29,858
29,815
29,020
* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included in – Cost of revenues - 557; Research and development expenses, net – 1,025; Sales and marketing expenses – 476; General and administrative expenses – 584
NOVA LTD.
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
0.78
0.96
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation expenses
0.11
0.11
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.02
0.02
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
0.04
0.04
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.01)
(0.01)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
0.94
1.12
Company Contact:
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: investors@novami.com
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Nova