New Jersey-based law firm Levinson Axelrod, P.A. has been included yet again in the annual U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings

Levinson Axelrod Included in 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" Rankings New Jersey-based law firm Levinson Axelrod, P.A. has been included yet again in the annual U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the selection of three Partners to The Best Lawyers in America®, New Jersey law firm Levinson Axelrod, P.A. has been selected to the latest U.S. News ­– Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

Levinson Axelrod (PRNewsfoto/Levinson Axelrod, P.A.)

The firm was included as a New Jersey Metropolitan Tier 1 Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs practice, and received additional recognition in the category of Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants.

What is Means to Rank Among the "Best"

U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" is an annual rankings publications that recognizes legal practices held in high regard for their quality representation, record of success, and expertise. U.S. News – Best Lawyers reviews feedback from thousands of lawyers who complete surveys about local law firms and whether they possess the characteristics to be considered among the "best" in their field.

Using these surveys, ­Best Lawyers scores and compares firms in the same region and practice area to assign one of three rankings. Firms ranked in the Tier 1 category are those which were scored the highest by their peers based on the firm's professional references, client testimonials, cost-effectiveness, and whether surveyed lawyers would refer their own cases or clients to a firm.

This year, as in years past, Levinson Axelrod earned Best Lawyers' highest New Jersey Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs category. The firm also secured a New Jersey Metro Tier 2 ranking in Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants.

About Levinson Axelrod, P.A.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is an award-winning law firm comprised of top-rated trial attorneys. Founded in 1939, the firm has grown into a statewide practice that serves clients across New Jersey from nine office locations – each of which is staffed by at least one lawyer certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Civil Trial or Workers' Compensation Specialist.

Backed by a proven record of success, Levinson Axelrod has recovered over $1 billion in compensation for its clients, and more than $350 million in the past 5 years alone. Its core areas of practice include motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, serious injuries, wrongful death, and workplace accidents.

Recently, the firm has led the charge in representing essential workers who contract COVID on the job, and successfully resolved one of the state's first workers' compensation cases involving COVID-19 workplace exposure. The firm's attorneys continue to advocate for legislative measures that expand the rights of workers statewide. For more information, visit www.njlawyers.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Fusco

mfusco@njlawyers.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levinson Axelrod, P.A.