Investor Claims & Class Action Firm Meyer Wilson Named to 2022 "Best Law Firms" List Meyer Wilson, a nationwide investment loss and mass tort /class action trial law firm, has been named to the 2022 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms."

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus-based law firm Meyer Wilson has again been recognized in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers' "Best Law Firms" list with its selection as a Metropolitan Tier 1 law firm in the two practice areas:

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" is a respected legal rating publication that recognizes the nation's most accomplished firms. Using a rigorous set of criteria, Best Lawyers evaluates survey submissions, client reviews, and professional references for over 13,000 firms and individual attorneys, and ranks firms using a tiered system that distinguishes the top-scoring law firms.

The Tier 1 ranking secured by Meyer Wilson is the highest possible rating in the "Best Law Firms" listing.

A Top-Tier Firm Backed by Proven Attorneys

Meyer Wilson's continued selection to the "Best Law Firms" list is made possible by its team of talented attorneys. The firm's two Principals, David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson, were each named to The Best Lawyers in America® earlier this year, making the firm eligible for inclusion in "Best Law Firms," and both received the publication's prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" award.

Under their leadership, Meyer Wilson has become known for its two core specialties: an investment fraud and misconduct practice helmed by Meyer, and a class action and mass torts practice led by Wilson. Their insight is complemented by a deep bench of attorneys and legal professionals who help the firm take on stockbrokers, brokerage firms, and some of the nation's most powerful corporations – and win. Since 1999, Meyer Wilson has recovered more than $350 million for its clients.

For more information about Meyer Wilson, visit www.meyerwilson.com or www.investorclaims.com.

