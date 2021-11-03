DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (USOTC: PJET) ("PJET") today announced the company is on track to launch its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) App next month in December.

PJET Expands Short-Term Rental Market With SHBO App For College Students (PRNewsfoto/PJET)

With student housing is in short supply and only an estimated 22% of students living on campus, PJET anticipates its Student Housing App to resonate with the resource constrained student housing market.

In addition to introducing an App intended to be the Airbnb of student housing, the App is architected to optimize advertising to the university student demographic.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

See College Student Spending Habits For 2021 to learn more.

PJET's Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to optimize the App's value to businesses looking to attract the university student demographic.

PJET is also building a brick and mortar component of its business. The company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students. This is the first such project planned to support smaller universities and complement the Student Housing App initiative.

PJET redirected its operations earlier this year toward the student housing market. The majority shareholder of PJET, ACI Conglomerated, is also the majority shareholder of Puration, Inc. (PURA) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USMJ), and represents an initiative to diversify outside the cannabis industry. Look for much more to be coming soon on the company's new business direction.

Visit the company's new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:

Steven Rash

Info@pjet-info.com

+1 (800) 861-1350

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677942/Student_housing_PJET.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Priority Aviation, Inc.