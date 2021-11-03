Metallis Announces Completion of 2021 Drill Program At Kirkham Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (FSE: 0CVM) (the "Company" or "Metallis") announces today that it has now completed the Company's 2021 drill program (the "Program") at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property (the "Property"). The Property is situated in the prolific Eskay mining camp of the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia. The Eskay camp is well-known for its past producing Eskay Creek and Snip gold mines, Seabridge's KSM porphyry deposits and Pretium's Brucejack gold mine currently in production.

Fiore Aliperti, Metallis' President and CEO stated, "We are delighted to have completed another successful drill season at the Kirkham Property. Our geological team has done an excellent job identifying extensions of the mineralized system evidenced by the fact we have continued to intercept mineralization laterally and at depths not previously encountered. We look forward to receiving and sharing the assay results over the coming months."

The Program focused on the area known as the Cliff-Miles porphyry corridor, which extends over a strike-length of 4 km and forms part of the larger 7 km long Hawilson Monzonite Complex. Metallis completed 7 long drill holes averaging 684 meters per hole for a total of 4785 metres drilled (Click Here to View Map of Drill Collar Locations).

Drilling Highlights

The 2021 drill program highlighted broad intercepts of highly silicified and well-mineralized porphyry intrusions and host rocks expanding the Cliff-Miles porphyry corridor both vertically and laterally. KH21-39 and KH21-40 in the southern Cliff block drilled through pervasive sericitic alteration and zones of intense silicification. In the central Cliff block, KH21-41 and KH21-42 drilled through some of the best stockwork mineralization associated with intense silicification and remnant potassic alteration. Further to the north, KH21-45 went through broad intercepts of highly silicified porphyry and siltstone units cut by late-stage epithermal quartz + carbonate ± sulphide veins. (Click Here to View Drill Core Photos). The 2021 drilling program expanded and infilled the known mineralized zones and improved the company's overall understanding of the geology and distribution of the copper-gold grades in the system.

Table 1: Summary of the 2021 Drilling Program at Kirkham Property

Hole_ID NAD83Z9E NAD83Z9N Elev (m) Azi Dip Depth (m) Comments KH21-39 399255 6257863 918 280 -55 600 Pervasive sericitic alteration and silicification KH21-40 399255 6257741 870 285 -70 771.1 Sericitic alteration, silicification and vein stockwork KH21-41 399425 6258485 1063 280 -55 690.5 Intense silicification, remnant potassic and vein

stockwork mineralization KH21-42 399425 6258485 1063 280 -65 684 Intense silicification, remnant potassic and vein

stockwork mineralization KH21-43 399398 6258641 1102 280 -60 660 Sericitic alteration and zones of intense silicification

veins and sulphides KH21-44 399374 6258781 1151 280 -65 577 Sericitic alteration and zones of intense silicification

veins and sulphides KH21-45 399178 6259065 1255 100 -70 802.4 Broad intercepts of intense silicification, vein

stockwork mineralization Total Meters Drilled 4785



All core samples have been submitted to ALS Labs, an independent laboratory, and assay results are expected through November, December and into 2022. Lab delays are anticipated and are principally the result of an unprecedented number of samples being processed under the protocols of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lab results will be reported in future disclosures as they are received, interpreted, and verified that QA/QC has been met. Core samples taken for assay are split with a diamond saw with one half being sent to ALS. Known standards and blanks are inserted into the stream of samples on a regular basis. Additionally, all core is photographed with a high-resolution camera for future viewing.

Qualified Person

David Dupre, P. Geo, Vice President - Exploration and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About the Kirkham Property

The wholly owned 106 sq. km Kirkham Property is located about 65 km north of Stewart, B.C., in the heart of the Golden Triangle's prolific Eskay Camp. The Property is prospective for multiple mineral deposit types and is located along a strategic geological boundary – the "Red-line" exposed on the western margin of the Eskay Rift system in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia.

The Kirkham Property is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources Corp.'s E&L Nickel Mountain Project in the north and Eskay Mining Corp. to the east. The property is within 12 km of the Eskay Creek mine and within 12 – 20 km of Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits and Pretium Resources' Brucejack mine.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel, and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle region. Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company currently has 52,839,878 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Fiore Aliperti"

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

