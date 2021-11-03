Birthday Club
Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2021

Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Secured earnings and improved loan terms

·     Total income
          Q3: SEK 165.6 (210.7) million
          9 months: SEK 553.6 (860.1) million

·     EBITDA
          Q3: SEK -56.8 (45.1) million
          9 months: SEK -119.1 (282.4) million

·     Result before tax
          Q3: SEK -141.4 (-35.9) million
          9 months: SEK -350.0 (21.4) million

·     Result per share after tax
          Q3: SEK -2.96 (-0.75)
          9 months: SEK -7.39 (0.45)

Events in the third quarter

  • Activities aimed at strengthening Concordia Maritime's financial position and liquidity, including time charters for the P-MAX vessels and divestment of the IMOIIMAX vessels
  • Agreement with lending banks on new terms and conditions for eight of the Company's ten P-MAX vessels

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Agreement with lending banks on new terms and conditions for two of the Company's ten P-MAX vessels

Key figures Jan-Sep 2021

  • Total income, SEK million: 553.6 (860.1)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: -119.1 (282.4)
  • EBITDA, USD million: -14.0 (30.1)
  • Operating result, SEK million: -293.5 (92.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: -350.0 (21.4)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: -352.6 (21.4)
  • Equity ratio, %: 25 (31)
  • Return on equity, %: neg (0)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 70.0 (438.5)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: -7.39 (0.45)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 12.49 (21.18)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (1)

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +46 31 85 50 03    
Mob: +46 704 85 50 03 
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

