Avel eCare Marks New Phase of Growth With Appointment of Two New Executives Telemedicine provider builds on its mission of expanding access to care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avel eCare, a national leader in delivering telemedicine care impacting millions of individuals across the country, continues its mission to expand access to innovative virtual care by naming Doug Duskin as Chief Executive Officer and Don Yish as Chief Revenue Officer. The two experienced healthcare executives will work alongside Deanna Larson, who will remain President of Avel eCare after more than 28 years at the helm.

Duskin and Yish join Avel eCare at a pivotal time. Innovative care delivery models continue to grow and evolve amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, marking a new phase of growth for Avel eCare. In a move to drive further innovation and expand access to critical telemedicine services, Avel eCare finalized its transition to Aquiline Capital Partners on November 1st. Adding Duskin and Yish to the senior leadership team will help Avel eCare develop its successful model further and provide high quality care to even more individuals.

"It's not every day that you get the opportunity to step alongside such a successful organization that is making a real difference for patients, students, senior care residents and their families in rural communities across America. Avel is built on a 28-year track record of success and innovation, and I am excited to work with President Deanna Larson and the entire leadership team to guide this organization forward to maintain its excellent level of service while growing our impact to reach even more communities and providers," said Duskin.

"Avel eCare is an excellent organization with a pioneering history of delivering high quality telemedicine care, said Yish. "With Aquiline as our partner, we can now leverage our innovation muscle to address new market needs, expand our services, and impact even more communities across the country while staying true to our core and mission."

Duskin is an experienced health care executive with a proven track record of working with high-potential companies to leverage new opportunities, expand on existing services, and recognize consistent growth, all while staying mission driven and laser-focused on service. Duskin comes to Avel after spending time leading two separate health care organizations – Change Healthcare and Equality Health.

Yish has more than 30 years of healthcare experience and brings an expertise in business development and company expansion. Yish's experience includes leading teams at Outcomes Health Information Solutions, HMS (Health Management Solutions), and Equality Health.

For more information on Avel eCare's innovative telehealth services, including emergency health, behavioral health, senior care services, and more, visit www.avelecare.com

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is one of the largest and most comprehensive virtual care providers in the world – partnering with more than 600 health care systems, rural hospitals, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, assisted livings, and schools to deliver innovative care in communities across the country. Learn more by visiting our website.

About Aquiline

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare. The firm had $6.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please click here.

