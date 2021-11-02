Launch of the First Movers Coalition: ENGIE joins as founding member

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a founding member, ENGIE joined today the First Movers Coalition (FMC), officially launched at the COP 26. The coalition is a partnership between the World Economic Forum and the U.S. Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. By joining the coalition, ENGIE aims to bolster demand and supply for low-carbon technologies, crucial to reducing global emissions and reaching the 2050 climate goals.

engieservices.us (PRNewsfoto/ENGIE Services U.S.)

Focusing on hard-to-abate sectors, where green gases and green fuels are required - in particular aviation, shipping, trucking, steel - the First Movers Coalition is a new collective initiative aiming at accelerating by 2030 the development at scale of competitive net zero carbon supply chains. Member companies are to spur net zero demand and supply by committing to purchasing zero-emission solutions for a portion of their value chains.

Committed to making the FMC a success and in line with the Group's existing commitment to have 100% of its preferred suppliers SBTi1 certified by 2030, ENGIE aims at setting clear targets to support the decarbonization of its customers and of the global economy.

The Group intends to also fully embrace its role as a net zero solutions supplier for hard-to-abate sectors, in line with its ambitions in renewable energy and distributed infrastructure, targeting especially 4 GW of renewable hydrogen capacity by 2030.

Catherine MacGregor, ENGIE CEO, said: "ENGIE is very proud to be a founding member of the First Movers Coalition. As a leader of the energy transition and an industrial player, ENGIE is committed to supporting the development of competitive net zero supply chains at scale. Joining this cross-sectoral coalition is one more step in ENGIE's longstanding commitment to net zero and is in line with the Group's purpose to accelerate the energy transition."

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100% of the company's power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE S.A. is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services, that relies on their key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to customers. With 170,000 employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, the group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions.

Media Contacts:

ENGIE North America: Sandrine Deparis, sandrine.deparis@engie.com, (202) 855 3705

ENGIE HQ Press contact: engiepress@engie.com, Tel. +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

1 The Science Based Targets initiative is a set of methodologies which make it possible to confirm on a scientific basis that the GHG emissions trajectory of a given organization is compatible with the objective of limiting the average global temperature increase to 2° C or 1.5° C. Some of these methods make use of the notion of a carbon budget divided between different economic sectors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ENGIE North America