A demonstration of the company's firm commitment to best-in-class food safety and quality, this is WellPet's third manufacturing facility to achieve high marks from the rigorous audit by the British Retail Consortium's Global Standard for Food Safety

WellPet Earns "AA" Grade Accreditation for Exceptional Food Safety Standards at its Indiana-based Manufacturing Facility A demonstration of the company's firm commitment to best-in-class food safety and quality, this is WellPet's third manufacturing facility to achieve high marks from the rigorous audit by the British Retail Consortium's Global Standard for Food Safety

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, LLC, the largest North America-based independent branded premium natural pet food company, today announced that its Mishawaka, Indiana-based manufacturing facility has earned the high honor of a grade "AA" certification by the British Retail Consortium's (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety. This world-renowned certification is evidence of the company's dedication to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance, remarkable leadership from WellPet's food safety and quality group, and continued, strategic investments in quality and safety. WellPet's Minnesota-based Farm Fresh Kitchens manufacturing facility and its WHIMZEES® manufacturing facility in the Netherlands also earned high ratings in previous BRC audits.

A demonstration of the company’s firm commitment to best-in-class food safety and quality, this is WellPet’s third manufacturing facility to achieve high marks from the rigorous audit by the British Retail Consortium’s Global Standard for Food Safety.

WellPet prides itself on its carefully crafted, high-quality natural pet food and treat innovations from the Wellness®, WHIMZEES®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Holistic Select®, Eagle Pack®, and Sojos® brands, which serve as the foundation of pet wellbeing and a long, happy life shared between pets and pet parents. As the BRC's globally recognized standards set the bar for extraordinary manufacturing practices, this accreditation further certifies that WellPet's products are safe, legal, and designed to prioritize quality above all else.

To ensure this high standard of food safety and product quality, the WellPet team controls the entire manufacturing process start to finish, from quality checks on raw materials to the shipment of finished product to customers, resulting in a long-standing, loyal team of employees who take pride in the products that are produced.

"Our Mishawaka, Indiana manufacturing facility is core to our business and providing pet parents with the food they trust to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing together, so the achievement of such high marks from the BRC is a true honor. We're incredibly proud of the entire Mishawaka team for their contributions," said Tricia DiPersio, Vice President of Food Safety, Quality Assurance, and Regulatory Affairs at WellPet. "At WellPet, we've built an exceptional food safety culture, and this accreditation shows our unwavering commitment to food safety and quality assurance."

The AA grade accreditation enables valued customers and partners to place the utmost trust and confidence in WellPet's pet food and treats.

According to the BRC, the Global Standard for Food Safety focuses on:

Senior management commitment and the development of a culture of product safety

Evaluation of food safety for products and processes, to ensure the safety of products based on analysis and critical control points and a food safety plan

Quality management systems for the documentation of organizational and management policies and procedures

Environmental and operational conditions necessary for the production of safe food

Development of prevention systems to protect the site and make sure only approved food ingredients are purchased

Encouraging sites to develop robust systems for product security and food defense

Requirements for high-care production zones

To learn more about the WellPet team and its Mishawaka facility, visit www.wellpet.com.

About WellPet, LLC:

WellPet, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, WHIMZEES®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Holistic Select®, Eagle Pack®, and Sojos®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us. Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists, and veterinarians at WellPet are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence, and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com.

(PRNewsfoto/WellPet, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WellPet, LLC