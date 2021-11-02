Verilife Cannabis Workers Join Teamsters Local 777

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Sales Consultants and Dispensing Inventory Specialists at the River North and Arlington Heights Verilife dispensaries have voted to join Teamsters Local 777 – the first locations at the company to do so.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"Congratulations to the newest members of our Teamster family," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "These workers are on the frontlines of the grassroots movement to ensure that the billions of dollars in revenue being generated by the nascent Cannabis industry goes not just to investors and shareholders, but to the people who are the backbone of these operations."

The Verilife workers join the staff of Modern Cannabis' Logan Square and River North locations, who also voted to join Local 777 earlier this year. Eunique Nyonly and William Morris are two of the Cannabis Sales Consultants at the Verilife River North location who voted to join the union.

"We want to be Teamsters because we want representation in the workplace," said Nyonly and Morris. "With the cannabis industry becoming more established in Illinois, there is room for exploitation. By joining the Teamsters, we can combat this."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777