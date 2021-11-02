Prokeep Introduces First Multi-Channel, Relationship-Based Messaging Platform for the Construction Industry

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prokeep has introduced an upgrade to its popular texting application for managing supplier-to-customer communications. Five new, highly requested features will allow distributors to expand the channels customers use to connect with them, enriching relationships and building new ones.

Bring the service counter to the field.

Not Just for Texting Anymore

Prokeep has leveled up its original texting-only app to a multi-channel, mobile messaging solution. Send or receive messages from any cell phone. This multi-channel capability amps up productivity, enriches the customer service experience, and builds customer loyalty.

"Finally, counter staff and their teams can step away from their desks while working with a customer. Check stock, send a product photo or code, monitor your inbox, and push notifications from anywhere," explains Prokeep co-founder and head of the customer team Jack Carrere.

Internal Messaging Connects Everyone

Prokeep's new Internal Messaging opens up communication among all staff, from branch-to-branch, rep-to-rep, or manager-to-employee within the same system as external customers. Team members can search past conversations, too.

"It's time for companies to get away from purchasing separate systems for internal and external communication. That takes valuable time and risks losing important information or context, " adds Carrere.

Announcements to Everyone

A powerful new Announcements tool allows for one-to-many broadcast messaging to promote new products, announce trainings, or communicate changes in store hours. Distributors can even catalyze new conversations with customers by announcing time-sensitive opportunities to add an order in time for a truck that is already scheduled for delivery nearby, generating new, last-minute business.

Spam? No way! This broadcast messaging feature operates from a dedicated phone line, minimizing the possibility of being flagged as spam like a promotional email can. Customers can reply individually to broadcast messages, and distributors can respond directly. You can also pre-schedule when these messages go out.

User-Friendly API

Prokeep's new App Programming Interface (API) automatically sends a text when triggered by a company's third-party software or system. These programmable texts can communicate about order status, shipping information, receipts, contact details, and more.

Connect with Your Website

For those with online customers, Prokeep's new Web Connect feature will provide faster response times to customer inquiries and leads submitted online. Customers can submit questions through the website, and connect directly with the same counter salesperson they typically know and see on a daily basis. Web Connect protects companies from spam messages by blocking false phone numbers.

To learn more about the new features of Prokeep, visit www.prokeep.com .

About Prokeep

First launched in 2018, Prokeep is a multi-channel messaging platform that now serves more than 1,000 distributors. Purpose-built for the construction industry, Prokeep allows customers to text pictures, orders and more directly to counter or inside sales representatives -- saving time and preventing mistakes. Prokeep's founders and developers make it their mission to modernize and strengthen the relationships that they believe are both the fabric of the construction industry and the backbone of the built-world we live in every day.

