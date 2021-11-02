Luminate Home Loans Ranked as One of the Best Mortgage Brokers in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Home Loans was recently announced as one of the Top 33 Best Mortgage Brokers in Minneapolis, Minn. of 2021.

In an award selection published by Expertise.com, Luminate Home Loans ranked with an A+ score in Reputation, Responsiveness, Friendliness, and Helpfulness. According to Expertise, the selection criteria for this award are based on Availability, Qualifications, Reputation, Experience, and Professionalism—all categories in which Luminate excels.

In addition, several of our loan officers also ranked in the top numbers. Among them were Lauren Wittig, Mark Henderson, Mike Ouverson, and The Oddo Group.

"This is an amazing accomplishment, and we couldn't be prouder of our team," says Eric Lovins, President of Luminate Home Loans. "Great businesses are built during challenging times, and I know many of our team have gained more market share during those times. It all comes down to the right mindset, focus, and taking the time to execute on the little differentiating tactics that lead to big impressions and opportunities. It's how we've gotten to where we are today."

Going forward, Luminate hopes to continue its upward growth and to work hard to remain one of the top mortgage professionals in Minnesota and beyond.

Luminate Home Loans—formerly known as AMEC Home Loans, Inc.—is a national mortgage lending company that has been in business since 1998. Under its new name and branding, Luminate's mission is to help unlock people's full potential through finances. The goal is to make lending approachable by bringing transparency and consistency to every part of the client experience.

Luminate's headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minn., but there are a total of 16 other branches located in other parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Colorado.

