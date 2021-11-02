Hollister Announces Receipt of Decision from Ontario Securities Commission

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") is pleased to announce that in connection with its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), the Company has received an order from the Ontario Securities Commission granting Hollister an exemption from certain provisions governing disclosure and other matters applicable to issuers with outstanding "restricted securities".

As further described in the Company's management information circular dated October 18, 2021, if the shareholders of the Company approve the creation of a new class of shares designated as proportionate voting shares, the common shares of the Company will become "restricted securities" upon filing a notice of alteration to Hollister's articles in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). While the proportionate voting shares will have more voting rights, on a per share basis, than the common shares, the voting rights will be proportionate with the economic rights of such class.

If approved at the AGM, holders of proportionate voting shares will be entitled to 1,000 votes in respect of each proportionate voting share held. No dividend will be declared or paid on the proportionate voting shares unless the Company simultaneously declares or pays, as applicable, equivalent dividends (on an as converted to common share basis) on the common shares. In addition, each proportionate voting share will be convertible into 1,000 common shares.

About Hollister Biosciences Inc.

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis house of brands with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality consumer packaged products. The Company produces its own branded products and provides white-labeling manufacturing for other leading brands. The Company's products are sold in 370 dispensaries across Arizona and California. Venom Extracts, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company is a category-leader which sold over 4 million grams of cannabis in 2020, accounting for up to 30% of dabbable concentrate category sales in Arizona.

Products of the Company include Venom Extracts branded concentrates; shatter, budder, crumble, distillates, and HashBone, a premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with solvent-free bubble hash, branded and white-label pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures.

Website: www.hollisterbiosciences.co

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the creation of proportionate voting shares at the AGM; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated August 28, 2020, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with recreational and medicinal cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

