ArmorWorks Announces Senior Leadership Positions with Appointment of Kevin Dahlin as CEO

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC ("ArmorWorks"), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-tech military survivability products, today announced new senior leadership positions with the appointment of experienced aerospace and defense industry executive Kevin Dahlin as Chief Executive Officer. ArmorWorks also named James Colleary as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Payne as Chief Financial Officer.

Angus Littlejohn, Chairman of ArmorWorks, said, "Kevin has served as interim CEO since June and having the opportunity to work closely with him we are excited to see him assume the role of full time CEO. His leadership style and industry knowledge will help propel ArmorWorks to new levels and further strengthen the business. ArmorWorks is positioned for the next phase of growth and we believe the additional leadership talents of James and Jeff further reinforce our strong focus on excellence across all functions of our operations."

Mr. Dahlin has extensive experience with complex components manufacturers in the aerospace and defense industries. Prior to founding his own consulting firm and working with KPMG, where he helped to transform the Johnson Controls, GKN North American businesses, and Precision CastParts Corp. to successfully integrate new acquisitions, he served as President/General Manager of Carlton Forge Works. He also was President of several metal component machining companies that were consolidated into the Triumph Group. He is a graduate of California State University with B.S. and M.B.A. degrees.

Mr. Colleary has over 35 years of extensive management and business leadership experience within the aerospace sector at both plant and corporate levels. Prior to forming his own consulting firm focusing on M&A as well as process improvement and supply chain operational excellence, he served as a senior supply chain and purchasing executive and various companies including Zero Mass Water, Associated Air Center, Honeywell International Inc. and GE Aircraft Engine Services. He is a graduate of Wright State University and received his M.B.A. degree from the University of Phoenix. Mr. Colleary is also a Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt as well as Shingijutsu trained.

Mr. Payne has broad experience in accounting, finance, contracts, legal, and treasury management functions within the defense sector. Prior to joining ArmorWorks, he was the North American Controller for Radiall USA, Inc. Prior to that he was Director of Accounting & Finance for Equinox Payments. He began his career with The Boeing Company. Mr. Payne is a graduate of the University of Arizona and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About ArmorWorks

Founded in 2001, ArmorWorks is a leading defense and security company providing innovative protective technologies and products worldwide. Its products include specialized military survivability products, including composite and steel armor systems, blast attenuating seating systems and maximum security containers for the military and nuclear industries. ArmorWorks' products are marketed through a family of brands that include ArmorWorks™ armor and ballistic protection; ShockRide™ energy-absorbing products (seats, floors, stowage); and BarrierWorks™ infrastructure and critical asset protection. ArmorWorks is a U.S. military contractor whose products are used by all services of the Department of Defense. ArmorWorks is a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital. For more information, visit www.armorworks.com.

