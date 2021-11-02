3 Hong Kong Selects Mobileum to Support Advanced Roaming Services

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming and network services, telco security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that 3 Hong Kong, the mobile arm of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, a long-standing Mobileum customer, is enhancing the experience of its roaming customers leveraging Mobileum's Active Intelligence Platform to provide superior roaming services. 3 Hong Kong adds Mobileum's Multi-line solutions to provide customers with greater flexibility and cost savings when roaming.

Mobileum Multi-line solution enables subscribers who frequently travel outside of their home geography to keep multiple telephone numbers with a single provider, such as university students whose home is in Hong Kong but live part-time on campus in another country and need local telephone numbers in each destination.

"Mobileum is pleased to further expand our relationship with 3 Hong Kong. This growing collaboration demonstrates the value of Mobileum's Roaming and Testing solutions and our commitment to support 3 Hong Kong's growth strategy. We look forward to helping 3 Hong Kong shape the future of its market by implementing strategies that promote long-term success, growth, and profitability for the entire organization," stated Ron Haberman, Chief Product Officer of Mobileum.

"3 Hong Kong is excited to work with Mobileum as we build on our strategy to enhance our subscribers' customer experience with innovative services that meet the dynamic nature of today's technology and market trends. With these new solutions, we can deliver the flexibility and cost controls that our subscribers are looking for. 3 Hong Kong looks forward to taking advantage of these capabilities to build a differentiating convenience and increase our competitiveness," stated Jonathan Cheng, Head of International Partners Development of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited.

Mobileum supports global mobile network operators with a complete portfolio of roaming, security, fraud and risk, and testing solutions under its Active Intelligence platform. 3 Hong Kong is Mobileum's long-time strategic partner. Mobileum's Active Intelligence for Roaming provides communication service providers (CSPs) with a holistic view across their roaming business via a set of solutions with built-in actionable analytics. Providing a 360° perspective, CSPs can monitor their roaming business performance and garner recommendations to improve business performance and access new monetization opportunities.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK and United Arab Emirates.

