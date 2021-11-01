InventHelp Inventor Develops Pipe Prep (AAT-4590)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a plumber, I recently was part of a team installing plumbing line for a new Costco," said an inventor from Jonesboro, Ga. "After spending an entire day preparing copper pipe for soldering, I was inspired with a more efficient means of completing this task."

He developed the PLUMBER'S POWER BRUSH AND ACCESSORIES to save valuable time and energy as it would provide an easy, efficient method to clean the surfaces of plumbing pipe. This invention offers a consistent, clean surface treatment that would ready the pipe surface in an automated manner that may eliminate finger, hand and wrist fatigue. Additionally, it may add to project safety while offering workers peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4590, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

