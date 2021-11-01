Augeo and Toyota Motor North America win Motivation Masters award for Best Virtual Program

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Meetings Group and Incentive Magazine have named Augeo, a global leader in enterprise engagement, experience design and loyalty platforms, and Toyota Motor North America as winners of the 2021 Motivation Masters award in the new category of Best Virtual Program for development and delivery of the 1-2-$PREE virtual shopping experience.

"At Toyota, we knew the world had changed, and we needed to change how we motivate our dealer partners," said Bonier Avila, Vehicle Marketing Manager at Toyota Motor North America. "We take pride in our ability to be able to pivot to what our market needs, and Augeo was able to work with us at Toyota to act fast and continue to reward our dealer partners for the hard work and challenges they faced over the past year."

The Motivation Masters winners were announced online by Northstar Meetings Group and in their Incentive Update newsletter and Meeting News—as well as featured in Incentive Magazine's combined Meetings & Conventions September/Incentive Fall 2021 issue.

The winning programs were selected based on their creativity, flexibility and the tactics employed to redesign or retain rewards, launch new programs, keep participants engaged and recognize team members over the past 18 months. The winning events, which took place between January 2020 and June 2021, celebrated sales and recognition programs that effectively engaged audiences to drive desired outcomes.

"Augeo is honored to accept this award for Best Virtual Program alongside our valued partners at Toyota," said Joan Wells, Augeo's President, Experience. "We lead with strategy, creativity and imagination to reinvent what's possible for meetings and events—and we were thrilled to bring this experience to life for Toyota through immersive, cutting-edge technology."

Judges cited the program's design and ingenuity that went into creating the virtual gifting hall, the curated gift stations, and the technology that allowed winners to consume detailed 3D views of information about the reward opportunities.

Augeo is a global leader in enterprise engagement and loyalty platforms that deliver compelling experiences and foster meaningful connections with employees, customers, members and channel partners across industries. We elevate engagement and strengthen relationships for our clients through our employee recognition, experience design, strategic gifting, incentives, loyalty and consumer engagement solutions. With more than 40 years of experience, Augeo serves hundreds of clients including 60 of the top Fortune 500 companies, representing millions using our proprietary platform technology. Our mission is inspiring people to achieve more—one interaction, transaction and experience at a time.

