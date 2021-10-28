Three Pillar Communities mobile home park fund announces strategic hires before launching Fund II

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Pillar Communities, a Top 50 owner of manufactured housing communities in the United States, has deepened its talent bench with new leadership in finance, manufactured home sales, and real estate acquisitions. A vertically integrated manufactured housing investment company, Three Pillar Communities now has more than 60 employees serving around 10,000 residents in 7 states.

Contemporary manufactured home ready for sale.

"Because there's such strong demand for affordable housing, we are rapidly scaling up our business, and in order to keep delivering the results that our Residents and our Investors expect, we knew we needed to bring that next level of professional talent on board," said Daniel Weisfield, co-founder of Three Pillar Communities. "These new hires will help us execute our business plan across our current portfolio, and also enable new growth when we launch our second fund in 2022," said Yoel Kelman, Three Pillar's other co-founder.

Mike Skoczylas joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A licensed CPA and licensed attorney, Skoczylas is an expert in commercial real estate finance, tax, and accounting. His previous experience includes roles at KPMG, PwC, Madison 1031, and EisnerAmper. "I'm excited to bring rigor to Three Pillar Communities' finance and accounting function to ensure efficiency, compliance, and financial performance," said Skoczylas.

Jack Walls joined the company as Director of Manufactured Home Sales, with full responsibility over Amber Homes, the company's affiliated manufactured home dealership. Walls previously managed manufactured home sales at Investment Property Group (IPG), a major owner of manufactured housing communities in the Western United States. Earlier in his career Walls was an award-winning sales manager at KB Homes. "I saw the growth trajectory here at Three Pillar, and I'm excited to work with Daniel and Yoel and to move hundreds of American families into new, attractive, energy-efficient homes," said Walls.

George Han joined the company as Acquisitions Manager. With his experience as an institutional real estate investor at AIG ($12 billion in real estate assets under management as of June 2021), as well as real estate private equity experience working with partners such as Oaktree Capital, Han brings sophistication and creativity to Three Pillar's acquisitions and underwriting process. "I see untapped opportunity in the manufactured housing asset class," said Han, "and I love working with the team to unlock value in the assets that we're acquiring."

In recent months Three Pillar Communities has acquired new properties in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana, and Colorado. The company's value-add strategy includes installing solar power facilities in mobile home parks, rebuilding outdated infrastructure, filling vacant lots with new energy-efficient manufactured homes, and working hand-in-hand with cities and counties to upgrade affordable housing stock without government subsidy.

Key words: manufactured housing, mobile home parks, affordable housing, RV parks, commercial real estate, real estate investing, multi-family, talent, CFO, home sales, acquisitions

Three Pillar Communities owns more than 40 mobile home parks in 7 states, serving more than 10,000 residents.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Three Pillar Communities LLC