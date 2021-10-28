Following Global Competition Season Canada Skateboard and RYU Release Celebration Video Featuring National Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to share a hype video that celebrates the spirit of skateboarding and international competition.

Captured across three continents and featuring the Canadian National Skateboarding Team, the video campaign showcases the diversity and inclusivity of the skateboarding community as well as skateboarding as a form of art and movement.

The campaign also spotlights the apparel collection that was designed in collaboration with some of Canada Skateboard's elite team of athletes itself. The limited-edition high-performance hoodies and t-shirts celebrate Canada's exuberant nature and will be showcased at RYU's Vancouver and Toronto store locations, as well as be available for purchase on ryu.com.

RYU Canada Skateboard Partnership (CNW Group/RYU Apparel Inc.)

LINK: https://ryu.ca/pages/brand

"Being on the global stage for skateboarding with domestically designed garments was an honour for Canada Skateboard. Our National Team members put on an amazing display proudly sporting RYU apparel and now fans can represent by wearing them as well. RYU continues to be a great partner hearing the needs of our team and pushing the capabilities of fabric and design. Be on the lookout for more product collaborations and team support as we shift our focus toward Paris 2024 and beyond." Commented Ben Stoddard - President - Canada Skateboard"

"It was a thrilling experience to watch these athletes represent our nation and share their unique talents with the world. While designing the uniforms that would represent our nation proudly as well as meet the hot and humid conditions in Tokyo, we learned first-hand the dedication, sacrifices and inspiring commitment these athletes made." commented Cesare Fazari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RYU Apparel.

Skateboarding is a highly popular sport globally with an estimated 6.4 million skateboarders in the US and 85 million worldwide in 2016, according to SkateboardersHQ.com.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

ABOUT US Skateboard Canada

Formed in 2016, Canada Skateboard is recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee, Sport Canada and World Skate as the official National Sport Federation (NSF) for skateboarding in Canada. Canada Skateboard board of directors is composed of skate industry veterans with a shared vision to support, promote and grow skateboarding in Canada. The board includes professional skaters, industry heads, event producers, international judges, coaches, skatepark designers and media managers from the past and present in Canadian skateboarding. Each brings their unique expertise, personality, and a steadfast commitment to skateboarding

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements regarding the fulfillment of its obligations under the sponsorship and promotional license agreement with Canada Skateboard. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including adverse market conditions, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the inability of RYU fulfill its obligations under the sponsorship and promotional license agreement with Canada Skateboard. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.