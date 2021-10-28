Learn about Medicare changes for 2022

VENICE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Health Advisors in partnership with Bandera Family Health Clinics are offering a free, no obligation Medicare health plan review on Wednesday, November 3 at the Helotes location and Thursday, November 4 at the TX-1604 Loop location. Both events start at 9:30 am and end at 11:30 am.

Clinic staff and licensed insurance agents from Advocate Health Advisors will be on hand to assist any persons with Medicare questions and providing no obligation Medicare 2022 plan reviews.

Thursday, November 3 Friday, November 4

Bandera Family Health Clinic-Helotes Bandera Family Health Clinic-TX-1604

Helotes Shopping Center 7579 TX-1604 Loop

12952 Bandera Road, Helotes, Texas San Antonio, Texas

Both event times 9:30 am-11:30am

About Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

Every year from October 15 through December 7th, Medicare beneficiaries can review the upcoming year Medicare health and drug plan offerings and make a plan switch if they choose to do so. Changes become effective on January 1, 2022. In certain cases, consumers may qualify for a special needs plan or other Medicare health and drug plans which may offer additional benefits. These plans may allow enrollment at different times during the year. Consumers should speak with a licensed insurance agent to learn if they qualify.

About Advocate Health Advisors-Your Medicare Guide

Veteran-owned and operated since 2005, Advocate Health Advisors has faithfully served the senior community with free, no obligation health plan guidance and support. Advocate is 100% independent and holds contracts with over 50 carrier plans nationwide. Healthcare is local and so is Advocate Health Advisors. For more: www.advocatehealthadvisors.com

