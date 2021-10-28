--Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates 20% increase in consolidated revenue, to Ps.35,504 million--

Grupo Elektra Announces Remarkable 1.5-Times Growth In EBITDA, To Ps.5,557 Million In The Third Quarter Of 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2021 financial results.

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue grew 20%, to Ps.35,504 million in the period, compared to Ps.29,646 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.29,947 million, from Ps.27,438 million in the same period of 2020.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,557 million, compared to Ps.2,208 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,433 million this quarter, from Ps.281 million in the same period of 2020.

The company reported net income of Ps.999 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.1,636 million a year ago.



3Q 2020 3Q 2021 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $29,646 $35,504 $5,858 20%









EBITDA $2,208 $5,557 $3,349 ----









Operating result $281 $3,433 $3,152 ----









Net result -$1,636 $999 $2,635 ----









Net result per share -$7.19 $4.39 $11.59 ----





















Figures in millions of pesos EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. As of September 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.6 million and as of September 30, 2021, were 227.2 million.



Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 20% in the period, as a result of a 25% growth in financial income and a 14% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.20,202 million, from Ps.16,188 million in the previous year — reflects a 29% increase in Banco Azteca México's income, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the expansion of activities of thousands of businesses.

The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.15,302 million, from Ps.13,457 million a year ago — results largely from solid growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which enhances business productivity and mobility of families — and telephony — that strengthens the connectivity of an increased number of users — commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.

Sales of the commercial business had an additional boost with the development of new stores with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows to maximize the customer's shopping experience. Similarly, the Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 17%, to Ps.16,855 million, from Ps.14,380 million in the previous year, as a result of a 19% increase in commercial cost — consistent with higher revenue from merchandise sales — and an increase of 14% in the cost of the financial business, derived from the increase in loan loss reserves, in line with the growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.13,092 million practically unchanged from Ps.13,058 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating expenses, offset by reductions in personnel and advertising expenses. The stability in expenses, compared to the growing income in the period, reflects the implementation of strategies that effectively enhance the operating efficiency of the company.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,557 million, from Ps.2,208 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,433 million, compared to Ps.281 million in the same quarter of 2020.

The most important variation below EBITDA was an increase of Ps.469 million in other financial results, which reflects a 3% reduction this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to a 5% decrease a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.1,139 million in the provision for taxes in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.999 million, from a loss of Ps.1,636 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.32,505 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to Ps.25,731 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.7,476 million, from Ps.5,358 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of September 30, 2021, was Ps.25,029 million, compared to Ps.20,373 million a year ago.

As previously announced, during the first quarter, Grupo Elektra's subsidiary, Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, placed through a special purpose vehicle established under Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, at a 4.875% rate, in international markets.

On the other hand, during the quarter, Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios for Ps.2,030 million were early amortized. The amount corresponds to the outstanding balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16-2 for Ps.680 million, due 2026 and a fixed rate of 8.8%.

As of September 30, 2021, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.104,639 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.35 times.





As of September 30 2020 As of September 30 2021 Change

Ps. %

























Cash and cash equivalents $5,358 $7,476 2,118 40%

Marketable financial instruments 38,774 34,734 (4,041) (10%)

Inventories 14,200 19,130 4,930 35%

Accounts receivables 47,088 58,408 11,320 24%

Other current assets 3,655 5,167 1,512 41%

Investments in shares 35,686 38,189 2,503 7%

Fixed assets 7,695 7,406 (290) (4%)

Right of use assets 8,556 8,700 144 2%

Other assets 1,543 2,757 1,215 79%













Total assets $162,555 $181,967 $19,412 12%













Short-term debt $11,356 $14,450 3,095 27%

Suppliers 9,184 8,374 (810) (9%)

Other short-term liabilities 13,853 12,967 (886) (6%)

Long-term debt 14,375 18,055 3,680 26%

Differed taxes 10,217 12,284 2,066 20%

Other long-term debt 9,470 11,198 1,728 18%













Total liabilities $68,455 $77,328 $8,874 13%













Stakeholder´s equity $94,100 $104,639 $10,539 11%













Liabilities and equity $162,555 $181,967 $19,412 12%

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of September 30, 2021, grew 10%, to Ps.129,929 million, from Ps.118,026 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.7% at the end of this period, compared to 5.1% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 13% to Ps.111,888 million, from Ps.99,395 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.7%, compared to 5.1% the previous year.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the third quarter.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.180,609 million, compared to Ps.176,535 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.177,908 million, from Ps.170,634 million from the previous year.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico of 1.6 times, strengthens the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.8%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,400 points of contact, compared to 6,945 units the previous year. The decrease is mainly due to the closure of 280 contact points in Latin America, largely derived from the sale of Banco Azteca del Peru in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the closure of 249 contact points of Purpose Financial in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency.

In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 20 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of products and services, and allows the customer to maximize the purchase experience.

The company has 4,762 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,272 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Nine-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenues in the first nine months of the year grew 19%, to Ps.102,957 million, from Ps.86,844 million registered in the same period of 2020, driven by a 28% growth in sales of the commercial business and 12% in financial business income.

EBITDA was Ps.16,076 million, compared to Ps.5,687 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.9,989 million, from an operating loss of Ps.281 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2021, a net income of Ps.10,996 million was recorded, compared to a loss of Ps.5,031 million a year ago. The change reflects superior operating results this period, as well as a gain in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to loss in the previous year.



9M 2020 9M 2021 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $86,844 $102,957 $16,112 19%









EBITDA $5,687 $16,076 $10,389 ----









Operating profit Net result $(281) $(5,031) $9,989 $10,996 $10,270 $16,027 ---- ----









Net resul per share $(22.10) $48.40 $70.50 ----











Figures in millions of pesos EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. As of September 30, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.6 million and as of September 30, 2021, were 227.2 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations: Bruno Rangel

Rolando Villarreal Grupo Salinas

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

rvillarreal@elektra.com.mx

Press Relations:



Luciano Pascoe



Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553



lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

























GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































3Q20

3Q21

Change

























Financial income 16,188 55%

20,202 57%

4,013 25%



Commercial income 13,457 45%

15,302 43%

1,845 14%



Income 29,646 100%

35,504 100%

5,858 20%

























Financial cost 5,138 17%

5,849 16%

711 14%



Commercial cost 9,242 31%

11,006 31%

1,765 19%



Costs 14,380 49%

16,855 47%

2,475 17%

























Gross income 15,266 51%

18,649 53%

3,383 22%

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 13,058 44%

13,092 37%

34 0%

























EBITDA 2,208 7%

5,557 16%

3,349 100%

























Depreciation and amortization 2,009 7%

2,132 6%

123 6%

























Depreciation right of use asset

0%



0%

- 0%

























Other income, net (82) 0%

(8) 0%

73 90%

























Operating income 281 1%

3,433 10%

3,152 100%

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 231 1%

242 1%

11 5%



Interest expense (849) -3%

(867) -2%

(18) -2%



Foreign exchange gain, net 47 0%

65 0%

18 38%



Monetary loss - 0%

- 0%

- ----



Other financial results, net (1,961) -7%

(1,492) -4%

469 24%





(2,532) -9%

(2,052) -6%

480 19%

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 63 0%

24 0%

(39) -62%

























(Loss) income before income tax (2,188) -7%

1,405 4%

3,593 ----

























Income tax 735 2%

(404) -1%

(1,139) ----

























(Loss) income before discontinued operations (1,453) -5%

1,001 3%

2,454 ----

























Result from discontinued operations (183) -1%

(2) 0%

181 99%

























Impairment of intangible assets

0%



0%

- ----

























Consolidated net (loss) income (1,636) -6%

999 3%

2,635 ----















































GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































9M20

9M21

Change

























Financial income 51,851 60%

58,217 57%

6,367 12%



Commercial income 34,994 40%

44,740 43%

9,746 28%



Income 86,844 100%

102,957 100%

16,112 19%

























Financial cost 20,409 24%

16,325 16%

(4,084) -20%



Commercial cost 23,128 27%

31,884 31%

8,757 38%



Costs 43,536 50%

48,209 47%

4,673 11%

























Gross income 43,308 50%

54,748 53%

11,440 26%

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 37,621 43%

38,672 38%

1,051 3%

























EBITDA 5,687 7%

16,076 16%

10,389 100%

























Depreciation and amortization 6,037 7%

6,194 6%

157 3%

























Other loss (income), net (69) 0%

(106) 0%

(37) -54%

























Operating (loss) income (281) 0%

9,989 10%

10,270 ----

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 739 1%

620 1%

(119) -16%



Interest expense (2,732) -3%

(2,782) -3%

(50) 2%



Foreign exchange gain, net 2,489 3%

309 0%

(2,179) -88%



Other financial results, net (6,039) -7%

7,618 7%

13,657 ----





(5,543) -6%

5,766 6%

11,309 ----

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies (696) -1%

45 0%

742 ----

























(Loss) income before income tax (6,521) -8%

15,800 15%

22,321 ----

























Income tax 2,044 2%

(4,673) -5%

(6,717) ----

























(loss) income before discontinued operations (4,478) -5%

11,126 11%

15,604 ----

























Result from discontinued operations (554) -1%

(130) 0%

423 76%

























Consolidated net (loss) income (5,031) -6%

10,996 11%

16,027 ----





GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET











MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



































Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra

Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra





















Change























At September 30, 2020

At September 30, 2021

























Cash and cash equivalents 5,358 30,343 35,701

7,476 29,399 36,875

1,174 3%





















Marketable financial instruments 9,689 85,492 95,182

7,233 112,619 119,852

24,670 26%





















Performing loan portfolio - 67,154 67,154

- 75,574 75,574

8,420 13% Total past-due loans - 5,061 5,061

- 5,057 5,057

(3) 0% Gross loan portfolio - 72,214 72,214

- 80,631 80,631

8,417 12%





















Allowance for credit risks - 8,885 8,885

- 12,257 12,257

3,372 38%





















Loan portfolio, net - 63,329 63,329

- 68,374 68,374

5,045 8%





















Inventories 14,200 - 14,200

19,130 - 19,130

4,930 35%





















Other current assets 16,763 13,152 29,914

18,032 11,044 29,076

(838) -3%





















Total current assets 46,009 192,316 238,326

51,871 221,436 273,307

34,982 15%





















Financial instruments 29,085 159 29,244

27,501 50 27,551

(1,693) -6%





















Performing loan portfolio - 44,857 44,857

- 48,213 48,213

3,356 7% Total past-due loans - 955 955

- 1,085 1,085

130 14% Gross loan portfolio - 45,812 45,812

- 49,298 49,298

3,486 8%





















Allowance for credit risks - 1,559 1,559

- 1,996 1,996

437 28%





















Loan portfolio - 44,253 44,253

- 47,302 47,302

3,049 7%





















Other non-current assets 19,921 189 20,110

32,590 313 32,902

12,792 64% Investment in shares 1,300 - 1,300

1,879 - 1,879

579 45% Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 7,695 8,141 15,836

7,406 8,138 15,543

(293) -2% Intangible assets 508 7,753 8,261

519 7,213 7,733

(529) -6% Right of use asset 8,556 1,763 10,318

8,488 2,462 10,950

632 6% Other assets 1,034 8,979 10,013

2,238 6,192 8,430

(1,583) -16% TOTAL ASSETS 114,109 263,553 377,662

132,492 293,106 425,598

47,936 13%











































Demand and term deposits - 176,535 176,535

- 180,609 180,609

4,074 2% Creditors from repurchase agreements - 21,424 21,424

- 43,657 43,657

22,232 104% Short-term debt 11,127 617 11,744

14,450 102 14,553

2,809 24% Leasing 2,087 977 3,065

1,412 1,104 2,516

(549) -18% Short-term liabilities with cost 13,214 199,554 212,768

15,863 225,471 241,334

28,566 13%





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 20,194 13,600 33,794

19,700 15,218 34,918

1,124 3% Short-term liabilities without cost 20,194 13,600 33,794

19,700 15,218 34,918

1,124 3%





















Total short-term liabilities 33,408 213,154 246,562

35,563 240,690 276,252

29,690 12%





















Long-term debt 14,337 20 14,357

18,055 14 18,069

3,712 26% Leasing 7,469 928 8,398

8,039 1,325 9,363

965 11% Long-term liabilities with cost 21,807 949 22,755

26,094 1,338 27,432

4,677 21%





















Long-term liabilities without cost 12,218 2,026 14,244

15,443 1,831 17,274

3,031 21%





















Total long-term liabilities 34,024 2,975 36,999

41,537 3,170 44,707

7,708 21%





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 67,432 216,129 283,561

77,100 243,859 320,959

37,398 13%





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 46,677 47,424 94,100

55,392 49,246 104,639

10,539 11%











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 114,109 263,553 377,662

132,492 293,106 425,598

47,936 13%



INFRASTRUCTURE

























3Q20

3Q21

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,141 16%

1,146 18%

5 0% Salinas y Rocha 37 1%

36 1%

(1) -3% Banco Azteca 1,846 27%

1,854 29%

8 0% Freestanding branches 1,754 25%

1,726 27%

(28) -2% Total 4,778 69%

4,762 74%

(16) 0%

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 192 3%

107 2%

(85) -44% Banco Azteca 379 5%

206 3%

(173) -46% Freestanding branches 75 1%

53 1%

(22) -29% Total 646 9%

366 6%

(280) -43%

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 1,521 22%

1,272 20%

(249) -16% Total 1,521 22%

1,272 20%

(249) -16%

















TOTAL 6,945 100%

6,400 100%

(545) -8%







































































Floor space (m²) 1,528 100%

1,456 100%

(73) -5%





















































Employees















Mexico 64,058 86%

59,720 88%

(4,338) -7% Central and South America 7,157 10%

5,283 8%

(1,874) -26% North America 3,428 5%

2,980 4%

(448) -13% Total employees 74,643 100%

67,983 100%

(6,660) -9%

