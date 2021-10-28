TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday to mark the commencement of construction on East Park Village Apartments. The 264-unit multifamily development is located at 10735 Moss Park Rd. in the Lake Nona neighborhood of Orlando. The project is backed by serial entrepreneur Dr Kiran Patel.

East Park Village Groundbreaking

Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of $65 Million Multifamily Community in Orlando's Lake Nona Market

Dr. Kiran Patel said, "We bought this land eight and a half years ago with the vision of a large mixed-use project and I am happy to see it come to fruition. This location is amazing and is ideal for any young family starting their lives."

The $65 million apartment project is part of a $200 million mixed use development and is developed by the Onicx Group. The apartments will feature 335,000 square feet of class A residential apartments including a swimming pool with outdoor kitchen and recreational area, fitness center with spin/yoga room, business center with individual workstations, detached garages, and a playground. The apartments will range in size from one to three bedrooms. With construction now underway, the project is estimated to be completed in early 2024.

Situated adjacent to a nature preserve, the project is the first to break ground in the larger East Park Village Development that will include a medical office building, a hotel and retail spaces. It was designed by The Lunz Group, a Lakeland-based architectural firm. "The Lunz Group is proud to be working alongside the Onicx team to design this new apartment complex for the East Park Village Center," said Bradley Lunz, President of The Lunz Group. "As a firm, we believe that the focus in multifamily design should be on creating positive living experiences, fulfilling one of the fundamental needs of humans. When the project was submitted for building permit earlier this spring, it was, at the time, the biggest construction permit sought in 2021 in the Orlando market. We are excited and humbled to be able to serve our communities by creating spaces, like East Park Village, that benefit the greater good." The community will be professionally managed by Orlando-based ZRS Management.

Multifamily-focused builder Live Oak Contracting will be the general contractor for the project. "We are expanding our regional footprint with this mixed-use development in Lake Nona. The net migration of Orlando over the last decade justifies the need of a project of this scale and magnitude," said Dhvanit Patel, President and CEO of Onicx Group. Arjun Choudhary, Vice President of Onicx Group commented on the focus that Onicx Group is placing on the quality of amenities being offered, saying, "Our project will have top of the line amenities and cater to the urban professionals who live in the area."

The location of East Park Village Apartments will be a desirable factor for residents. In its vicinity, there are trendy restaurants, many healthcare options, and an array of excellent public schools to choose from. Residents will also enjoy proximity to the Orlando International Airport and all the amenities the greater Orlando area has to offer.

About Onicx

Onicx Group is a Tampa-based private real estate firm with core competencies in development, construction, investments, acquisitions, property management, tenant project management, brokerage, and asset management. Our primary focus is healthcare real estate, multifamily and mixed-used projects.

As an integrated company, we use our knowledge to build long-term strategic partnerships that focus on our understanding of the complex challenges our clients face; then, creating solutions that deliver results.

CONTACT:

Anne Charles, Director of Marketing

annecharles@onicx.com

727-597-9301

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onicx