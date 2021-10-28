Consilium Staffing Forms New Team Dedicated To Surgical And Sub Specialty Locum Tenens Job Placements

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, announced that it has formed a new team dedicated solely to locum tenens placements in surgical and sub-specialties, including pulmonary critical care. While Consilium had been servicing these areas in a lighter capacity before, creating a dedicated team will strengthen its efforts in these specialties and align resources more expeditiously. The team will also focus on placements in obstetrics and gynecology, an area that has seen steady demand even throughout the past year and a half.

Consilium formed this team in response to the changing healthcare environment and the needs of its clients. The group was originally expected to launch in 2019, but the number of cancelled elective surgeries and procedures dramatically changed the healthcare landscape and delayed the need for surgical locum tenens services. With surgeries and procedures now opening up, the time is right for a renewed focus on existing and expanded medical specialties.

"We've seen great stress on the healthcare system, especially in respect to provider burnout, and we wanted to provide greater help," explained Brent Burrows, divisional vice president and partner at Consilium Staffing. "With this team, our offerings are more robust and better position us to help meet our clients' needs."

Consilium expects to double the number of team members in this group by the end of the year.

