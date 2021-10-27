UPshow Partners with DAZN to Bring Premier Video On Demand Boxing Content to Bars Across the Country

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPshow, the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform that develops interactive digital TV networks for brands and venues, today announced a new partnership with DAZN. DAZN, the global streaming and video-on-demand platform for sports, will deliver recorded boxing content including classic fights, shows, and iconic highlights on UPshow's network of screens in the United States.

For the first time, UPshow will offer exclusive DAZN boxing content to commercial subscribers, including The DAZN Boxing Show (the only daily global boxing show delivering fans all the biggest headlines, drama, and debates from the entire world of boxing.) Content will also include over 100 classic boxing fights from DAZN's YouTube channel, featuring some of the best fighters of all time.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with DAZN to offer a one-of-a-kind boxing content package to bars and venues across the country," said Adam Hirsen, CEO, UPshow. "Partnering with DAZN strengthens UPshow's action-packed sports offerings, by giving brands the best VOD boxing content in the out-of-home environment."

Through this partnership, sports bars and venues can now host "fight nights'' packed with historical content and up-to-date analysis on the days leading up to the biggest boxing events on DAZN.

Recorded content available includes the best fighters of all time, such as Floyd Mayweather, Ryan Garcia, Shannon Courtenay, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Bernard Hopkins and more.

Find more information on DAZN VOD boxing content and other exciting sports entertainment from UPshow here.

"DAZN is always looking for new ways to reach audiences and find innovative ways to interact with new boxing fans across our channel," said Paul Sexton-Chadwick, SVP, Global Commercial Propositions, DAZN Group. "So, working with UPshow gives us an entirely new way to reach sports fans in the U.S. who enjoy going to their local sports bar or venue to watch boxing. It means they can access our wide back catalogue of high-quality boxing content across the country, while venues can have a new way to attract more customers and give them an even better experience with more of the content they enjoy, so they'll stay longer and return more often."

