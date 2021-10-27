PAOG Expands CBD Footprint Into Market Forecasted To Reach Over $29 Billion

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today cited recent CBD market analysis from Technavio forecasting the CBD market to reach $29.91 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 27%.

PAOG has recently entered the CBD market introducing its first to CBD nutraceutical products, RelaxRX and RehabRX. PAOG is developing a "RX" CBD nutraceuticals brand. The company plans to soon introduce additional CBD products under the "RX" brand.

PAOG expects to realize its first revenue in Q4 2021 since entering the CBD market.

PAOG is developing CBD pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals from its intellectual property associated with a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG acquired its CBD intellectual property last year in 2020.

PAOG is continuing to expand through merger and acquisition.

The company recently announced its merger and acquisition development pipeline supports plans for a first acquisition to close before the end of this year.

PAOG's merger and acquisition objective is to complement its existing CBD intellectual property while diversifying its product production opportunity and accelerating the potential for rapid revenue growth.

PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

