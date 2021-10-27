Funrise, Inc. And Psyonix Partner To Launch Rocket League Replica Cars

VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise, Inc. today announced a new partnership with video game developer Psyonix to create a range of customizable and remote controlled Rocket League replica cars, in a deal brokered by IMG.

The new Rocket League branded collection will feature several customizable cars, including mini-RCs and full-size RCs that allow players to bring the video game Rocket League to life! The replicas are based on some of the most popular cars from the Rocket League franchise, including Octane, Dominus, Fennec, and Takumi.

"We are so excited to welcome Rocket League into our family of toys and bring the fun of the game to life for fans around the world," said Stephanie Simpson Bughi, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing. "Rocket League engages users in endless fun through a riveting combination of soccer and cars, and we are confident that fans will welcome the expansion of the Rocket League world through our new series of cars."

The range of Rocket League cars will be launching globally in Fall '22 and will offer a variety of price points from $14.99 to $39.99 (MSRP).

A high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem, easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition, Rocket League is one of the most popular and recognizable video game brands worldwide. Rocket League is free to play and available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store.

About Funrise, Inc.

For over 30 years, Funrise has been a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of toys worldwide. Our mission is to create fun for kids of all ages by building impactful brands through innovation, creativity and imagination. We strive towards excellence in all we do to ensure our products are enjoyed by consumers throughout the world.

Our portfolio consists of internal brands including BFF BRIGHT FAIRY FRIENDS™, GAZILLION®, MIGHTY FLEET™, FART NINJAS™ RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™ and more, as well as licensed properties from premier partners like Cat® and other global entertainment companies.

About Rocket League

Winner or nominee of more than 150 "Game of the Year" awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically-acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, a fully-featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special "Mutators" that let you change the rules entirely.

To learn more about Rocket League, please visit www.RocketLeague.com, "Like" it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.

About Psyonix™

Based in San Diego, CA, Psyonix is a critically-acclaimed video game developer and a leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 15 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War, Mass Effect 3, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Bulletstorm, Unreal Tournament III, Unreal Tournament 2004, and the award-winning Sports-Action hit, Rocket League®. Psyonix joined the Epic Games family in 2019.

© 2015-2021 Psyonix LLC. Rocket League, Psyonix, and all related marks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Psyonix LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

