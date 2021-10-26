Xantrion Inc. Named to San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 List

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc. has been named to the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 list as one of the Bay Area's fastest-growing companies.

This high-profile list includes privately held companies headquartered in the Bay Area, which is defined as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties with revenues over $200,000, based on their percent growth in revenue from fiscal years 2018-2020.

"It is gratifying to make the list," said Anne Bisagno, president and co-founder of Xantrion. "I have the best team in the IT business!"

About Xantrion Inc.

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

