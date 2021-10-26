Wireless Innovation Forum Publishes Recommendations for Environmental Sensing Capability Operators Facilitating Co-Existence Between Bands

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced that is has published the recommendation WINNF-RC-1016, "Coexistence between the 3.45 GHz Service and Environmental Sensing Capability Sensors in the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service" for public download. This is an extension of a previous WInnForum report on the impact of in-band Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) signals on Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) sensors (WINNF-TR-1015).

Recommendations for ESC Operators and 3.45 GHz Service licensees to help facilitate coexistence across adjacent bands

"ESC is the primary method used in the CBRS band to protect federal government incumbent radars, and the ESC receive-only sensors operate in a band directly adjacent to the 3.45 GHz service without guard bands," said John Glossner of Optimum Semiconductor Technology and Chair of the WInnForum. "We are very excited to produce a document that contains recommendations for ESC Operators and 3.45 GHz Service licensees to help facilitate coexistence across these adjacent bands."

ESC sensor networks, located in coastal areas, detect incumbent shipborne radar activity, and alert a Spectrum Access System (SAS) so that the SAS can reconfigure devices in the band to avoid causing harmful interference to the federal radars. This band segment is directly adjacent to the 3450-3550 MHz band that has been designated for use by the 3.45 GHz Service. Because there is no guard band between the two, the ability of ESC sensors to adequately perform their sensing functions could be impacted by strong signals from systems operating in the 3.45 GHz Service. The dominant predicted impact is from blocking interference from 3.45 GHz Service fundamental emissions in the 3450-3550 MHz band, and not out-of-band emissions from 3.45 GHz Service signals present in the ESC sensor band.

WINNF-RC-1016 can be found on the Forum's Recommendations page: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/recommendations. Its companion document WINNF-TR-1015 can be found on the CBRS Standards Reports and Recommendations page: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/reports-and-recommendations.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

