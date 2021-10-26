U.S. News Announces 2022 Best Global Universities Rankings

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today published the 2022 edition of the Best Global Universities rankings. The new edition evaluates more than 1,700 schools in the overall ranking – up from nearly 1,500 last year – on academic research and reputation.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

The U.S. leads the overall ranking, with schools in the top four spots. No. 1 is Harvard University, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and the University of California–Berkeley at No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Rounding out the top five is the University of Oxford in the U.K.

The 2022 edition includes universities from more than 90 countries. The most ranked schools are in the following countries:

U.S.: 271

China : 253

Japan : 93

U.K.: 89

Germany : 70

"These rankings stand out from our other education rankings due to their emphasis on academic research," said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "The Best Global Universities feature an overall ranking of more than 1,700 universities, as well as subject rankings of additional 255 universities, for a total of 2,005 schools, providing even more information for prospective students interested in schools where research is a top priority."

Five new subjects were added to the rankings, bringing the total to 43. The new subjects are chemistry, physical; food science and technology; optics; physics, condensed matter; and polymer science.

Based on Web of Science ™ data and InCites ™ metrics provided by Clarivate, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, the Best Global Universities methodology weighs factors that measure a university's global and regional research reputation and academic research performance. For the overall rankings, this includes bibliometric indicators such as publications, citations and international collaboration. Each subject ranking has its own methodology based on academic research performance in that specific area.

"As students, faculty and staff continue to navigate the pandemic, comparable school-specific data remains important to individuals exploring their higher education options," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News. "For eight years and counting, the Best Global Universities rankings have provided easily accessible data that prospective students can use to evaluate those options."

2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities

Overall Best Global Universities – Top 10

1. Harvard University (U.S.)

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (U.S.)

3. Stanford University (U.S.)

4. University of California–Berkeley (U.S.)

5. University of Oxford (U.K.)

6. Columbia University (U.S.)

7. University of Washington–Seattle (U.S.)

8. University of Cambridge (U.K.)

9. California Institute of Technology (U.S.) (tie)

9. Johns Hopkins University (U.S.) (tie)

Africa – Top 3

1. University of Cape Town (South Africa)

2. University of Witwatersrand (South Africa)

3. Stellenbosch University (South Africa)

Asia – Top 3

1. Tsinghua University (China)

2. National University of Singapore

3. Nanyang Technological University (Singapore)

Australia/New Zealand – Top 3

1. University of Melbourne (Australia)

2. University of Sydney

3. University of Queensland (Australia)

Europe – Top 3

1. University of Oxford (U.K.)

2. University of Cambridge (U.K.)

3. University College London

Latin America – Top 3

1. Universidade de São Paulo (Brazil)

2. Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Brazil)

3. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

The Best Global Universities rankings serve the broader U.S. News mission of providing trusted information and rankings – such as Best K-8 Schools , Best Colleges and Best Online Programs – to help all students navigate their higher education options. For Chinese students in particular, U.S. News offers online resource centers published in Chinese to help guide prospective undergraduate and graduate students interested in studying abroad.

For more information on the Best Global Universities, visit Facebook and Twitter using #BestGlobal.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report