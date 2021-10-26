Slickdeals Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season With Slickdeals Rewards Offer Drops Event on October 28 & 29

Two-day event will feature more than $100,000 in giveaways and offers, including up to 100% cashback at select retailers, as well as prizes such as Sony PlayStation 5, OLED 4K TVs and an Asus 3080Ti GPU

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a kickoff to the holiday shopping season, Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of real people, today announced its upcoming Slickdeals Rewards Offer Drops event on October 28 and 29.

Slickdeals (PRNewsFoto/Slickdeals)

Slickdeals Rewards is the newest addition to the Slickdeals platform and allows consumers to earn cashback for shopping at their favorite stores. By downloading the Slickdeals Extension, shoppers join Slickdeals Rewards to earn points for purchases on items they find as they shop for great deals on the web. Points can be redeemed for PayPal credit or gift cards at favorite retailers.

The Slickdeals Rewards Offer Drops event will feature more than $100,000 in giveaways and offers, including up to 100% cashback at participating retailers. Throughout the two-day event, Offer Drops will go live at various times and it's a race to be the fastest to claim them before they are all gone.



Even if users do not secure one of the limited Offer Drops, everyone has an opportunity to win Rewards Points or amazing giveaways such as a Sony PlayStation 5, OLED 4K TV or a highly-coveted Asus 3080Ti GPU valued at over $2,400.

"The complexity that shoppers face continues to increase so we're constantly enhancing and broadening our tools to achieve our objective of helping savvy shoppers win at shopping," said Bryant Quan, co-founder and Senior Vice President, Loyalty and Extension at Slickdeals. "Our inaugural Slickdeals Rewards Offer Drops event is an exciting way for us to give users a chance to access hard-to-find products and extremely enhanced savings as we kick off the holiday shopping season. Users can expect similar future events, in addition to the ongoing benefits of cashback through Slickdeals Rewards."

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by millions of real people, where users interact to share and discover the most up-to-date information on online shopping deals and coupons. Through the power of crowdsourced intelligence, Slickdeals has saved its 12 million savvy shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge; and its Slickdeals Rewards program. Slickdeals consistently ranks in the Top 100 most visited sites in the U.S. per Alexa and is one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

