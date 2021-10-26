Motive Infrastructure Solutions Appoints Tony Benyola As Vice President/General Manager For The Desert Southwest Mountain Market

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Infrastructure Solutions, the self-performing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, & Construction) solutions provider, announced the appointment of Tony Benyola as Vice President and General Manager. This new role will provide executive level leadership and management along with expanding presence and growth in the Colorado, Nevada, and Arizona markets.

Benyola has over 30 years' experience in the wireless industry with a proven track record in deployment, operations, and A&E (Architecture and Engineering). He most recently worked in 911 Compliance and Service Assurance with GCI Alaska. Benyola commented about his new role, "with Motive's market position, quality of people, and vision for the future, I feel privileged to be part of this great team. I feel like this position is a natural fit with my experience and a good way to utilize my talents to expand growth in the Desert Southwest Mountain region."

Motive Infrastructure Solutions will continue to regionalize geographical areas to align with its customers and partners in the industry to deliver the best product to those regions while understanding local culture, economy and needs.

Keith Casey, President of Motive Infrastructure Solutions, said of Benyola's appointment, "Motive has been working towards building a highly skilled, strategic and tactically focused leadership team to move the company forward as an EPC provider. Tony's connections and decades of telecom leadership will allow him to expand peer to peer relationships at the regional and market level while providing the best employee and customer experience."

With the recent acquisition of Utilikon LLC., a leading provider of micro-trenching technologies (the cutting-edge solution used to install underground utilities and deploy communications networks) and a $37.2 Million contract award for the deployment of C-Band sites in Southern California, Motive continues to build out and fill in the markets across a national footprint.

About Motive Infrastructure Solutions

Motive is a full service, self-performing, EPC (Engineer/Procure/Construct) infrastructure solutions provider for the wireless and wireline telecommunications industry. Areas of expertise include site acquisition & entitlements, architecture, engineering & design, project & construction management, installation & maintenance, product sales & distribution. For additional information, visit www.motiveis.com.

