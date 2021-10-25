YouFit Gyms Reveals Complete Rebrand and Game-Changing Member Perks to Gyms Nationwide New name, new approach with affordable personal training, individualized nutritional guidance and on-demand virtual classes put members first

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YouFit Gyms, the popular nationwide fitness chain, today announced a company-wide rebrand, including a new name, new personalized services and a renewed commitment to providing top value to members at its traditional low cost. YouFit Gyms, formerly YouFit Health Clubs, is investing more than $20 million to fully update and renovate all 80 facilities in 10 states. In addition, YouFit Gyms will now offer members access to affordable on-site personal training, first-of-its-kind nutritional resources through a new partnership with EatLove, and YouFit On Demand, a series of virtual classes created for at-home workouts, helping to facilitate a hybrid model option for members.

"We are a completely new YouFit," said Brian Vahaly, CEO, YouFit Gyms. "After listening closely to our members, we recognize that people start their fitness journeys expecting results and it's our responsibility to provide everything they need to make them successful. A large part of our commitment is to make personal training affordable for everyone with pricing as low as $30/session."

As part of the updated member benefits, YouFit Gyms has partnered with EatLove, the leading personalized nutritional platform, that will provide members with individualized meal planning and nutritional advice, food tracking, and a dietitian-led education series, all included in their low-cost membership.

"Everyone craves personalization and practicality when it comes to their health and wellness goals," said Monique Nadeau, CEO and Co-Founder of EatLove. "At EatLove, we believe the right food at the right time is medicine and that nutrition plans should be uniquely designed for every individual and adapt to evolving lifestyles and needs. We're excited to collaborate with YouFit to deliver this new service, and we applaud them for their leadership in making science-based nutrition programs a core part of the value they deliver to their members."

YouFit Gyms has also partnered with world-renowned Les Mills International for YouFit On Demand, which provides the best on-demand content for members who prefer a hybrid model of exercise. YouFit On Demand is available to members of both the traditional and digital membership platforms.

YouFit Gyms is a personalized, accessible and inclusive place for all to get fit and take charge of their well-being. With 80 gyms nationwide, YouFit Gyms is results-driven, offering personalized fitness and training solutions at a price so accessible anyone can enjoy being an active participant in their own journey. YouFit Gyms believes an individualized approach gets results, and every body deserves results.

EatLove is the leading personalized nutrition platform used by thousands of registered dietitians, health systems, fitness companies, and wellness centers to deliver evidence-based nutrition programs. EatLove has developed LENA® Nutrition Intelligence, a mobile-friendly, AI-powered nutritionist to deliver comprehensive personalization that translates abstract health goals into practical recommendations. The technology supports more than 30 of the most common health and wellness goals from general healthy eating and diabetes to building muscle and weight management. With more than 6,000 easy-to-follow, dietitian-approved recipes, EatLove offers the largest choice of meal options of its kind — complete with optional grocery delivery, smart restaurant choices, and ongoing support to build healthier, sustainable habits.

