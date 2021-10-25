Hall & Partners Announces Tim Wragg as CEO

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall & Partners, a market leading brand insights, analytics and consulting agency, today announced the appointment of Dr. Timothy Wragg as Chief Executive Officer. Wragg succeeds Vanella Jackson, who has become Chairperson.

Wragg brings over 25 years of global experience in the sector, having previously served as CEO and Global Chief Client Officer for Millward Brown in Europe and most recently he was CEO of Kantar's Insights, Analytics and Brand Strategy practices based in the U.S.

"Throughout my career, I have admired Hall & Partners as a competitor for the caliber of their staff, the quality of their work and the clients that they serve," said Wragg. "I'm excited to apply my experience here and work with this great team to help clients navigate the complexities of today's consumer environment using Hall & Partners market leading technology."

Hall & Partners is part of Omnicom's Brand Consulting Group. Wragg will report to its CEO, Mark O'Brien.

"I'm excited to have Tim take the helm at Hall & Partners," said O'Brien. "His background is the perfect fit to advance Hall & Partners as it continues to innovate and offer clients customer behavior insights that provide a competitive advantage to help shape their product and service offerings. We are proud to have someone of Dr. Wragg's caliber joining Hall & Partners and the broader Omnicom Brand Consulting Group family."

About Hall & Partners

Hall & Partners is a global insight agency that specializes in quantitative and qualitative market research, data analytics and strategic consultancy. We provide brand performance tracking, customer segmentations, customer and brand experience, predictive modelling, insight engagement platforms, as well as communications and advertising strategy. This is in addition to our award-winning insight platform, The Hub. We are part of Omnicom's Brand Consulting Group. For mor information visit www.hallandpartners.com

About Omnicom's Brand Consulting Group

Omnicom's Brand Consulting Group is a division comprised of 6 reknowned research and brand strategy / consulting agencies who provide an array of services designed to strengthen the connection of brands to customers. Their component agencies include: Interbrand, Siegel+Gale, Wolff Olins, Hall & Partners, C Space and Sterling Brands. Omnicom's Brand Consulting Group is part of Omnicom's Communications Consulting Network and the DAS Group of Companies.

