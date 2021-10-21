Planet Fitness Selects Huge as Digital Agency of Record

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced it has selected Huge, a global experience agency, as its new digital agency of record following a strategic competitive review.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

Planet Fitness will partner with Huge to accelerate the Company's digital strategy and support the continuous evolution of its mobile app, website and in-club digital experience, with a focus on strategy, customer satisfaction and creative design within these digital channels. The partnership will support member retention and help Planet Fitness continue to drive its "bricks with clicks" growth strategy and hybrid approach to fitness; strengthening its digital Judgement Free Zone® through consumer engagement, loyalty and a differentiated omni-channel experience that supports and encourages people throughout their fitness journey.

"The team at Huge is known for ground-breaking, innovative work that drives positive impact for brands, defines industries and shapes the culture and world around us. This makes them the ideal partner to further our mission of democratizing fitness," said Sherrill Kaplan, chief digital officer at Planet Fitness. "As we work to break down barriers for the 80 percent of the population that does not belong to a gym, we are excited to partner with Huge to build upon our strong foundation and take our digital experience to the next level, serving members wherever they are, whenever they want to engage with our brand."

"From the start, we fell in love with their human-first approach to fitness and desire to create a next generation experience for members that's accessible and affordable for everyone. We can't wait to get started together on this ambitious journey," said Matt Weiss, President of Huge Brooklyn. "Planet Fitness' goal of creating a true omni-channel experience that allows the brand and its members to interact, engage and support each other to reach their individual fitness and health needs is a huge move for the category and one that unlocks massive opportunities in-market."

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Huge

Huge, part of Interpublic (IPG), is a global experience agency made up of creatives, designers, technologists, strategists, and data scientists. We help companies become a deeper part of people's lives by creating unified brand experiences that people love. We work with clients such as Google, McDonald's, FCA, Brooks Running, P&G, and others, who are as committed to shaping culture and defining the future as we are. Headquartered in Brooklyn, we currently have more than 1,200 employees working across 13 offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more info, visit us at hugeinc.com .

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.