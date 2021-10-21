Samsung and IBM Announce Call for Code Challenge to Honor Everyday Heroes Samsung and IBM continue to build upon long-standing strategic partnership with challenge for developers using Samsung and IBM technology

SEOUL, South Korea and ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the Call for Code Honoring Everyday Heroes Challenge for enterprise developers to encourage the development of new technology solutions to help everyday heroes. The Challenge, which was unveiled during the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), will look to address challenges faced by delivery personnel, childcare workers, healthcare frontline workers, educators, and many more who have been invaluable to society during the Covid-19 pandemic. Application submissions will be evaluated by a judging panel from IBM and Samsung and the winner will receive a cash prize, Samsung devices, and deployment support for their solution.

The Challenge is part of the broader Call for Code global program, which invites developers and problem solvers around the world to build and contribute to open source technology projects that address some of the most pressing global issues.

"Our everyday heroes have tirelessly served us throughout the pandemic and we want to make their lives, and the lives of others around the world, easier and productive with new levels of connectivity and insights from technology," said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Samsung Electronics. "To achieve this, innovation must be open. That's why we've been working closely with IBM as well as our valued developer communities using open source platforms. It's also why I'm honored to serve as an 'Eminent Judge' for this year's 2021 Call for Code Global Challenge, along with other worldwide leaders in sustainability, business and technology. I look forward to seeing the submissions for both Call for Code challenges come to life."

Submissions for the Call for Code Honoring Everyday Heroes Challenge must be able to run on a Samsung tablet, smartphone, and/or wearable device and make use of one or more IBM open hybrid cloud technologies such as IBM Cloud or IBM Watson. Participants will also have access to Samsung toolkits, as well as data from The Weather Company. The deadline for submissions is November 20th, with the winner announced on December 9th. In addition to Samsung technology and a cash prize from IBM, the winner will receive support from both companies to help bring their solution to life to make a real difference for everyday heroes.

"IBM and Samsung have a long history of proven success working together to improve business outcomes for clients and also for social good," said Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Ecosystems at IBM. "Earlier this year, IBM, Samsung, and others worked together to deploy the 2019 Call for Code Global Challenge winning solution, Prometeo. I look forward to seeing how developers can use our open technologies now to benefit some of the most deserving people in the world today, our everyday heroes."

The partnership between Samsung and IBM extends over 30 years, starting with work on semiconductors and now mobility, AI, 5G, Industry 4.0 and networks. At SDC, Samsung and IBM Consulting are announcing a collaboration to modernize hybrid work environments with mobile experiences optimized for the Galaxy Z Fold3, co-designed with major financial services institutions.

Additionally, to accelerate the convergence of Industry 4.0 between cloud-native applications and mobility, IBM and Samsung are researching ways to bring containerized AI workloads to Samsung Android devices with IBM Edge Application Manager. This effort focuses on using containers on Samsung devices to enable workloads to be flexibly deployed, managed and processed across premises such as factories, retail stores, warehouses, hotels and distribution centers to help drive faster development of powerful new use cases for mobile and edge computing.

Samsung and IBM continue to work together to create services that enable businesses and enterprise developers to take full advantage of cutting-edge networks, mobility and analytics.

The Call for Code Honoring Everyday Heroes Challenge starts now. Information on eligibility and how to register is available here: ibm.biz/CallforCode-Samsung

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About IBM

IBM is the global leader in hybrid cloud and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries. More than 3,500 clients use our hybrid cloud platform to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and, in total, more than 30,000 of them have turned to IBM to unlock value from their data — this client list includes nine out of ten of the world's largest banks. With this foundation, we continue to leverage Red Hat OpenShift as the leading platform to address our clients' business needs: A hybrid cloud platform that is open, flexible and secure. Guided by principles of trust, transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM also is committed to being a responsible steward of technology and a force for good in the world. For more information, visit: www.ibm.com.

