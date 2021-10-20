Penske Truck Leasing Introduces West Fargo, North Dakota, Facility

READING, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new full-service location in West Fargo, North Dakota, located at 830 7th Street NE. The facility is 14,520-square-feet and is located on 4.3 acres. It has three truck service bays, wash bay and a self-service fuel island. This Penske location provides easy access to both I-94 and I-29.

"We have been in this area for 16 years, and it was time to introduce a modernized facility to keep pace with the general business growth of the Fargo-Moorhead market," stated Mike Pritchard, Penske senior vice president for the north central region. "There has been an influx of distribution center and transportation activity, and we are now able to better support our local customer base, which includes manufacturing, service and the food and beverage sectors."

This structure offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions, a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 350,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

