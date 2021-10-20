NFL Alumni Performance Labs Forms Exclusive Partnership with to Deliver Best-in-Class Predictive Vital Sign Analytics

The Singapore HealthTech company was chosen after NFLA's year-long global study involving trials with selected technology providers

The partnership marks a significant validation of the company's technology in the US in elevating sports performance science

Nervotec also advances the development of remote patient monitoring technologies with the application of predictive vital sign analytics

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervotec , a digital health R&D company based in Singapore today will team up with the National Football League Alumni Association (NFLA), in an exclusive partnership after a year-long comprehensive global shortlist of selected technology providers involving tests and trials. With various advanced technologies such as remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) and AI recognised for its data accuracy, Nervotec will co-develop sports performance insights for athletes with NFLA from remote vital signs data analytics at NFL Alumni Performance Labs . As the only technology provider to make the cut among global competitors, the partnership highlights the Singapore HealthTech company's first deal with a major sports performance brand in the United States and an advancement for remote patient monitoring technologies.

National Football League Alumni Association

NFL Alumni Performance Labs is a first-of-its-kind full-service concierge wellness service with in-person and virtual service options designed for its alumni. The partnership with Nervotec would provide remote health monitoring and predictive analytics to help NFL Alumni Performance Labs in delivering advanced human performance and integrated medicine services across its high-tech gyms in the US.

Dr Chuck Morris, CEO of NFL Alumni Performance Labs, said, "The inclusion of predictive vital sign analytics will be key in delivering our state-of-the-art sports performance facilities all over the US. We are glad to continue our development of these technologies with Nervotec to help our athletes reach greater heights."

Advancing Remote Patient Monitoring with Predictive Vital Sign Analytics

On top of contributing to performance sports science, Nervotec's real-world technology application advances research towards managing chronic disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), telehealth interventions such as remote patient monitoring technologies and mobile health (mHealth) that are supported by predictive vital sign analytics have been proven to be effective in mitigating chronic disease risk factors. With predictive vital sign analytics, chronic disease risk can be quantified and actionable steps such as tailored workout routines can be proposed according to the individuals' chronic disease risk profiles.

Nervotec's computer vision algorithm technology known as remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) uses a mobile phone's camera that records the patient's face which allows for healthcare practitioners to remotely and efficiently measure vital signs. Further applications are being developed with AI that calculates risk of influenza-like illnesses, cardiovascular disease and other comorbidities. This is currently undergoing clinical validation in Singapore in which results will be used for the Health Science Authority's medical certification.

Dr Ian Mathews, Medical & AI advisor to Nervotec and Deputy Group CTO of the National University Hospital of Singapore said, "The partnership with NFL Alumni Performance Labs validates Nervotec's technological application beyond the borders of Singapore that has the potential for far-reaching global impact. The application of predictive vital sign analytics is also a significant step in advancing the development of telehealth intervention, an emerging healthcare technology."

About Nervotec

Nervotec is a digital health R&D company based in Singapore. With a rapidly growing global portfolio, Nervotec is proud to be at the forefront of groundbreaking technological advancement, with rPPG (remote photoplethysmography) and AI (artificial intelligence).

Nervotec's aim is to make healthcare more accessible through the application of novel technologies. We envisioned a way to remotely and efficiently measure a person's vital signs, so as to provide an accurate wellness indicator-without the need for expensive wearables or access to a medical facility. Our current NervoHealth system is able to do just that.

About NFL Alumni Performance Labs

The NFL Alumni Performance Lab is a first-of-its-kind full-service Concierge Wellness Service with in-person and virtual service options designed for 2025. Its CEO, sports scientist Charles Morris, Ph.D., an industry leader in health data, human performance, and wellness, developed the programmes and services.

The Alumni Performance Lab will deliver the most advanced, state-of-the-art human performance and integrated medicine services available, enriching the Alumni members' lives and the surrounding community of each chapter. By Measuring, Monitoring, and Managing things like Stress, Brain Health, Injury Prevention, Nutrition, and Personal Development. If you played organised sports or the game of life, the Alumni Performance Lab is the MVP of Health and Wellness.

Brick and mortar "NFLA Performance Labs" is targeted to open across the country in close alignment with the NFLA chapters and NFL teams.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nervotec