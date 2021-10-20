HR For Health Launches Flagship DSO & Emerging Groups Software

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR for Health announced an upgrade to their software on September 7, 2021. This update ensures compatibility with larger dental groups and DSOs (Dental Service Organizations)

HR for Health for Group Dental Practices

The new strategic direction came about on the heels of HR for Health's 2020 survey and corresponding 2021 whitepaper "Unnecessary Risk: The State of Human Resources Compliance in Dentistry." The study revealed some shocking statistics around HR and compliance in larger group practices and DSOs, including discovering that 88% of businesses are operating with non-compliant employee manuals, 49% have trouble tracking new compliance requirements, and 21% have faced a hostile work environment claim in the past year.

"The information gleaned from this survey was quite a shock for our team at HR for Health" says CEO Ali Oromchian, J.D. "Our business has always worked well with single healthcare practices, and we assumed that larger groups had more control surrounding compliance - but it is now clear that is not the case. Further complicating matters, DSOs can operate in multiple states, and are more often subject to wrongful termination, unemployment, and discrimination claims. Keeping compliant is a large problem area in dentistry as a whole. DSOs and dental groups are not exempt from these hardships, and would be well served by bringing in a third party human resources software to alleviate the burden."

The announcement coincided with HR for Health and Group Dentistry Now's debut DSO Leadership Summit, a dental group event in San Francisco drawing 300+ attendees September 7-8 in San Francisco.

HR for Health is empowering business owners with the resources to develop and implement enforceable employment policies and avoid legal pitfalls. The platform provides offices with a comprehensive and compliant HR experience including, customized employee handbooks, seamless time and attendance tracking, payroll, performance and task management tools, plus live HR support. HR for Health makes it easy for business owners to protect their interests while drastically simplifying HR administration.

For more information, visit HR for Health at www.hrforhealth.com

