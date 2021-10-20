BTG Pactual announces agreement with Nomura Asset Management in US Offshore market

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the largest investment bank in Latin America, has signed an exclusivity agreement with Nomura Asset Management U.K. Limited (a subsidiary of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.) to help build Nomura's US Offshore UCITS distribution network.

Nomura Asset Management is headquartered in Tokyo. It is one of the largest investment managers in Japan, with US$ 569 billion in assets under management. BTG Pactual's partnership is yet another initiative for strengthening the bank's international fund portfolio.

"We are very proud of our new collaboration with Nomura. This partnership responds to the goal of offering the best international products to our clients and will enable US Offshore Wealth Managers to access best-in-class funds; value-generating products particularly suitable for private banks here in the US", says Ignacio Pedrosa, Head of Third-Party Distribution at BTG Pactual.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with BTG Pactual", said Roy Freeman, Head of Nomura Asset Management's U.S. institutional business.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America and operates in the Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management markets. BTG Pactual Asset Management has an international presence with over US$ 70 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 2020. Since its inception in 1983, BTG Pactual has been managed based on the meritocratic culture of partnership, with focus on customer, excellence and long-term vision. The institution has consolidated itself as one of the most innovative in the sector, having won several national and international awards. Currently, it has almost 4,000 employees in offices throughout Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the United States, Portugal and England. For more information, visit http://www.btgpactual.com.

About Nomura Asset Management

Nomura Asset Management is a leading investment manager headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, established in 1959 with over 1,400 employees across more than 10 offices around the world. Nomura currently has US$ 569 billion in AUM as of June 2021. As one of Japan's largest asset management companies, it provides asset management services for investment trusts, ETFs and institutional investors. Nomura delivers investment strategies across traditional assets such as stocks and bonds, and provides asset management solutions through alternative investments to a wide range of clients, from domestic individual investors to overseas institutional investors such as public pension funds. nomura-am.co.jp

View original content:

SOURCE BTG Pactual