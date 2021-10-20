BlueVoyant Partners with SentinelOne to Accelerate & Scale Endpoint Defense Against Advanced Cyber Attacks Partnership combines SentinelOne's Singularity Complete Suite with BlueVoyant's elite security operations expertise to enhance its outstanding Managed Detection and Response capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company, today announced a strategic partnership with SentinelOne , an autonomous cybersecurity platform company. The partnership will see BlueVoyant unite its unrivaled cybersecurity expertise with the advanced, automated endpoint detection and response capabilities of SentinelOne's Singularity Complete Suite to deliver exceptional Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to clients.

The cyber threat environment continues to intensify as organizations implement long-term distributed working solutions, and the number of endpoints proliferates as a result. This expanded attack surface is attracting more sophisticated, well-resourced, and persistent adversaries, putting pressure on businesses of all sizes to mount effective, multi-layered defense programs – often with limited financial and technical resources that do not match the scale of threats they face.

Milan Patel, Global Head of Managed Security Services at BlueVoyant, said: "Our partnership with SentinelOne aligns with BlueVoyant's goal to make best-of-breed technologies and services accessible to companies of all sizes. The SentinelOne Singularity Complete Suite, deployed alongside our elite 24/7 security operations experts, will empower our MDR service to deliver proactive defense and threat eradication capabilities. This gives customers confidence that their systems are well defended against sophisticated attacks."

BlueVoyant's MDR service is designed for new and existing SentinelOne customers, who are looking for an elite security operations partner to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and prevent disruptive attacks. It supports clients by monitoring, investigating, responding to, and mitigating advanced attacks on endpoints. Offering initial setup, continuous policy management and tuning, implemented by the experts in BlueVoyant's elite 24/7 security operations center, BlueVoyant MDR provides full-spectrum protection throughout the security event cycle.

SentinelOne's Singularity Complete Suite provides single-agent, enterprise-grade attack prevention, detection, response and handling across endpoints, cloud and IoT, coupled with critical automations that lift the burden from analysts. It automatically correlates telemetry and maps it into the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, reducing manual investigation times and the risk of alert fatigue for SOC and IT analysts.

Nicholas Warner, COO of SentinelOne, added: "BlueVoyant's MDR service gives customers access to advanced expertise not typically available in-house. By complementing those skills with the visibility and automation at the heart of our Singularity Complete suite, we have formed a compelling partnership that extends the scope of effective cybersecurity."

Jim Rosenthal, CEO of BlueVoyant, concluded: "Our partnership will enable BlueVoyant to similarly advance the speed, scale, and accuracy of our MDR services, bringing enterprise-level cybersecurity within the reach of small to mid-sized businesses."

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics and technology, coupled with deep expertise, works as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Latin America and Budapest. Visit www.bluevoyant.com.

